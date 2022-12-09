Read full article on original website
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert
Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed
Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success. Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration, is seeing his albums rise in the US charts. The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200. The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.Sign up...
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022
A pall has been hanging over hip-hop this year: the ongoing criminalization of being a rapper looms large. The genre has faced over-policing and sensationalism before, dating back to the NYPD's rap intelligence unit in 1999, but the scope of the crusade has expanded: lyrics continue to be treated like transcripts by the law, rappers are painted as crime lords and their imprints are characterized as mob outfits. There has been no shortage of abuses, including New York City getting drill rappers removed from the Rolling Loud bill, but one in particular has reverberated across the rap landscape: Young Thug, Gunna, and the members of YSL record label being rounded up and charged in a RICO case. It feels like the Atlanta rap scene, the epicenter of hip-hop, is still recovering. 26 YSL associates were arrested on criminal conspiracy charges in May, and 25 remain in jail, despite the absurdity of those charges. Its reverberations have been quietly felt throughout the rap world. Thug's lyrics are being weaponized against him. What does a genre built on words do when those words can, and almost certainly will, be held against its artists in court?
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
Apparently, Iggy Azalea's music catalog is worth a lot of money. The post “Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jay-Z Offered Bacardi $1.5 Billion For D’USSÉ & Got Rejected
Jay-Z and Bacardi's D'USSÉ cognac brand are not seeing eye to eye despite their 50-50 partnership which has been ongoing since 2012.
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Steve Aoki x 3LAU Form Cryptopunk DJ Supergroup: PUNX
NFT champions and prolific electronic musicians Steve Aoki & 3Lau team up to form PUNX – a web3 CryptoPunk supergroup! The music NFT duo will use their CryptoPunk NFT PFPs to draw inspiration for the partnership. The Grammy-nominated Steve Aoki & chart-topping 3Lau are two of web3’s most prominent music NFT proponents and entrepreneurs. Read on to learn more about how this supergroup operates and how this is a special music NFT link up!
Vevo Says Most-Viewed Artist of 2022 Is Karol G
Music-video service Vevo said that Karol G was the most-viewed artist globally in 2022 with 2.76 billion views. Karol G’s Provenza was the most watched video with 546.9 million views. In its year end review, Vevo said that Lil Baby was the top artist in the U.S. for the...
Kanye West: Petition to remove rapper’s music from streaming services nears 75,000 signatures
A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye...
Ashanti Says A Music Producer Asked Her To Shower With Him
Ashanti recently recounted a story about a music producer that she collaborated with who asked her to shower with him or pay him $80,000 for the two songs they worked on. "I thought he was joking," she recalled in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "Then he was like, 'Nah, I'm dead serious.'"
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
InBetweeners to Drop Exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Partnered NFTs
Inbetweeners, a popular NFT project backed by the likes of superstar singer, Justin Bieber, has announced a new collection in collaboration with iconic fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Dubbed the ‘inBetweeners x Dolce & Gabbana & UNXD Drip Collection,’ the exciting drop will also see participation from luxury NFT project,...
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
Expansion deal makes music executives the No. 1 Black-owned Bojangles franchise
Top music executive’s Coach K and Warner Records executive Mel Carter inked a major development deal with Bojangles franchise. Coach K who is responsible for hip-hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls and more prominent artists, partnered with Mel Carter who recently launched his own label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Previously, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
2022 Hip Hop Awards - HipHopDX Nominees
On the eve of its 50th birthday, Hip Hop music is solidified as the driving force for global culture and commerce. However, like the embattled Gen-Xer it is, in 2022 the genre has endured growing pains, loss, reinvention and offspring who are eager to forge their own path and define what it is for themselves.
How Metro Boomin Made Trap Music Sound Like a Symphony
Much of the discussion around producer-helmed rap albums favors the so-called boom-bap variety. Where fans clamor for their favorite lyricists to lock in with one producer, like Nas and Hit-Boy, Gibbs and Madlib, or Black Thought and Danger Mouse on Cheat Codes. It makes sense that the classic two-person dynamic is reflected in traditionalist hip-hop — but that’s not the extent of its potential, as trap music ingenue Metro Boomin demonstrated on his recent album, HEROES & VILLAINS. The 15-track project re-affirms the potential for new terrain within the trap sound. An 808-dominated soundscape wades and unfurls into different aesthetics...
