Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
Westchester County executive vetoes bill to ban menthol flavored cigarettes
Westchester County Executive George Latimer vetoed the bill that was approved by the county Legislature in an 11-6 vote two weeks ago.
Yonkers residents sue to overturn term limit extension
A new lawsuit has been filed against the city of Yonkers in an attempt to prevent the City Council from extending term limits.
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
Westchester restaurant named state's best 'once-in-a-lifetime' meal in food blog
A Westchester restaurant took the top spot in a food blog's new ranking. Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills was picked as the best "once-in-a lifetime" meal in all of New York - so some of them are expensive with long wait lists and some are holes in the wall.
Hudson Valley mourns loss of Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino with parade in his honor
Organizations in the Hudson Valley have banded together to arrange a parade in honor of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino.
Ultimate jackpot: Empire City Casino GM discusses what's at stake if it gets coveted gaming license
Ed Domingo, the casino's general manager, sat down with Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum to discuss what's at stake and what he's got planned for the 122-year-old Yonkers landmark.
CC Sabathia’s foundation holds holiday event for children of Englewood
A couple of hundred kids from Englewood came together on Monday for a night of holiday fun and memories – all organized by a former New York Yankees star pitcher.
DOC: 18th Rikers Island inmate dies in custody
Another inmate at Rikers Island has died in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the Department of Corrections.
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Temps drop below freezing overnight in NYC
News 12's Shneice Archer spoke with Brooklyn residents out and about in the cold on how they're prepping for the temperature drop.
Brooklyn teen scores winning design to create limited edition Reebok sneakers
JoJo Tatum, 15, scored the winning design. Tatum says it took months to create her winning sneaker.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
All the animals were rescued from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico or pulled from the Island's overcrowded municipal shelters.
Baking, dipping and sprinkling at Kathy's Famous Cookies in Milford
A Milford bakery is working hard this holiday season to meet the demands of fulfilling the Christmas cookie rush. Kathy Klein, of Kathy's Famous Cookies, says the baking never stops with more than 30,000 cookies getting dipped, sprinkled and ready to serve. Klein says for 23 years, demand has grown....
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township.
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Exclusive: 2 boys from West Farms missing since last Friday
Jessiah Campbell, 15, and Justice Campbell, 12, were last seen leaving their house on East Tremont Avenue. Their mother says they lived in a shelter.
