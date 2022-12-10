Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing Scene
Ennis: I'm Ranked Higher Than The Guy Crawford's Fighting; How Didn't My Name Come Up?
Jaron Ennis was puzzled when he heard Terence Crawford state on Instagram Live recently that he would’ve fought Ennis next, but Ennis’ name “never came up.”. Ennis respects Crawford’s accomplishments and the three-division champion’s capabilities as one of the best boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Crawford’s explanation still doesn’t make any sense to the undefeated Philadelphia native whose handlers have had difficulty securing fights against welterweight champions or top contenders.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round
It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: Once Forrest Hit Me - Something Flipped and All I Saw Was Red!
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) retained his 100% knockout ratio by scoring a second-round TKO victory over Jerry Forrest (26-6-2, 20 KOs). Anderson captured the WBO International and WBC Silver USNBC titles with tonight’s dominant victory.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: I Truly Believe Tank-Ryan Garcia Is A 50-50 Fight; Great For Sport Of Boxing
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can make cases for either Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia winning if those contemporaries finally fight on an undetermined date in the spring. More than anything, though, Lopez applauded Davis and Garcia for overcoming obstacles on the business side to make what would...
Boxing Scene
Pacquiao 'Eager To Fight' Spence and Crawford, Wants to Test Them To See 'If They're Really a Champion'
Manny Pacquiao isn’t talking like a fighter satisfied with retirement. The 43-year-old eight-division champion from the Philippines hung up his gloves last year following a loss to Yordenis Ugas, a move that allowed him to then make a bid for his country’s presidency; Pacquiao ended up conceding defeat.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: Guy Like Me, With Only 7 Fights, They Shouldn’t Be Scared To Fight Me, Right?
NEW YORK – Keyshawn Davis’s handlers understand that the ease with which he beat Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night both helped and hurt the elite lightweight prospect’s cause. The 23-year-old Davis, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2021, impressed an expansive viewing audience on ESPN....
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner-Ivan Redkach To Headline Feb. 18 BLK Prime Show In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The bout will headline the second BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event, with the fight announced Saturday afternoon preceding the platform’s official debut later this evening.
Boxing Scene
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov takes aim at Dana White following split draw in UFC 282 main event
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov sent UFC president Dana White a demanding message following the controversial split draw between his fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282. Kadyrov didn’t hold back towards White in a social media post on Sunday. He referred to the decision as “dirty” and...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Knocks Out Paul Butler In 11th Round, Fully Unifies Bantamweight Division
Naoya Inoue was never going to be denied history. A one-sided march was capped with a highlight reel finish for Yokohama's Inoue, who scored an eleventh-round knockout of England's Paul Butler to fully unify the bantamweight division. A rapid fire combination willed Butler to the canvas, forcing the knockout finish at 1:09 of round eleven in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO bantamweight championship Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Bombards Jerry Forrest With Power Punches, Stops Durable Veteran In 2nd
NEW YORK – Jerry Forrest came to test Jared Anderson and painfully paid the price Saturday night. Anderson withstood Forrest’s fast start, bombarded him with punishing punches for most of the first round and stopped the durable veteran heavyweight early in the second round of their heavyweight fight on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin undercard at Madison Square Garden. Referee David Fields stopped their scheduled 10-round bout 1:34 into the second round, after Anderson’s right hand to the top of Forrest’s head seemed to leave Forrest all but out on his feet.
Boxing Scene
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Boxing Scene
Inoue Enters Historic Bout A Monster Favorite Against Butler
Naoya Inoue’s development into perhaps the best fighter on the planet today has been a long series of transformations. As a child, Inoue was boxing recreationally alongside his brothers, his father Shingo having moved on from his outstanding amateur career to focus on his painting business. It didn’t take long for Shingo to discover that the child he called “a little angel” was a prodigious boxing talent however, and he decided to come back to the sport full-time to foster his son’s skills. After coming up short in the All Japan amateur tournament while he was in high school, Naoya said he “became a demon.”
Boxing Scene
MMA Legend Cris Cyborg Drops, Soundly Outpoints Gabby Holloway in Pro Boxing Debut
One of the greatest female mixed martial artists in history is now unbeaten in the ring. Former multi-time MMA champion Cris Cyborg enjoyed a successful pro boxing debut with a four-round, unanimous decision win over Gabby Holloway. Scores were 40-35, 39-36 and 40-34 in favor of Cyborg in the co-feature of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Salazar On Xander Zayas: I Don’t Think He’s Ready; First Time He’s Faced Real Fighter
NEW YORK – Alexis Salazar hasn’t seen anything from Xander Zayas that leads him to believe the 20-year-old junior middleweight is prepared to deal with his boxing ability. Puerto Rico’s Zayas is 14-0, including 10 knockouts, and is viewed internally by his promoters at Top Rank Inc. as a potential star. Salazar sees holes in Zayas’ game, though, and predicted to BoxingScene.com during an interview after a press conference Thursday at Madison Square Garden that he’ll make Zayas and his handlers pay Saturday night for what he considers a matchmaking mistake.
Boosie BadAzz Calls R. Kelly the ‘Best to Ever Do It,’ Posts Videos Listening to Kelly’s New Album
Despite R. Kelly's disgusting past, Boosie BadAzz wants the world to know the singer is the G.O.A.T. On Friday (Dec. 9), R. Kelly released his surprise new album I Admit It from prison. While many people on the internet are confused and angered by the release, Boosie BadAzz is content. The Louisiana rapper recently posted video on his Instagram timeline of himself riding around listening to Kelly's new LP. In the clips, Boosie is vibing to two different tracks from the album, clearly enjoying what he's hearing from the convicted child predator.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin - LIVE Results From Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK – Joe Ward worked hard against an aggressive fellow southpaw Saturday night to keep his winning streak intact. Ireland’s Ward fought through a cut for more than half of his eight-round light heavyweight fight against France’s Frederic Julan and won their bout by unanimous decision on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin undercard at Madison Square Garden. Judges Tom Carusone (78-74), Ken Ezzo (79-73) and Eric Marlinski (79-73) all scored their fight for Ward, but it appeared more competitive than the scorecards reflected.
Comments / 0