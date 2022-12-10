ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing Scene

Ennis: I'm Ranked Higher Than The Guy Crawford's Fighting; How Didn't My Name Come Up?

Jaron Ennis was puzzled when he heard Terence Crawford state on Instagram Live recently that he would’ve fought Ennis next, but Ennis’ name “never came up.”. Ennis respects Crawford’s accomplishments and the three-division champion’s capabilities as one of the best boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Crawford’s explanation still doesn’t make any sense to the undefeated Philadelphia native whose handlers have had difficulty securing fights against welterweight champions or top contenders.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round

It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner-Ivan Redkach To Headline Feb. 18 BLK Prime Show In Atlanta

Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The bout will headline the second BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event, with the fight announced Saturday afternoon preceding the platform’s official debut later this evening.
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue Knocks Out Paul Butler In 11th Round, Fully Unifies Bantamweight Division

Naoya Inoue was never going to be denied history. A one-sided march was capped with a highlight reel finish for Yokohama's Inoue, who scored an eleventh-round knockout of England's Paul Butler to fully unify the bantamweight division. A rapid fire combination willed Butler to the canvas, forcing the knockout finish at 1:09 of round eleven in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO bantamweight championship Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson Bombards Jerry Forrest With Power Punches, Stops Durable Veteran In 2nd

NEW YORK – Jerry Forrest came to test Jared Anderson and painfully paid the price Saturday night. Anderson withstood Forrest’s fast start, bombarded him with punishing punches for most of the first round and stopped the durable veteran heavyweight early in the second round of their heavyweight fight on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin undercard at Madison Square Garden. Referee David Fields stopped their scheduled 10-round bout 1:34 into the second round, after Anderson’s right hand to the top of Forrest’s head seemed to leave Forrest all but out on his feet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else

Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Boxing Scene

Inoue Enters Historic Bout A Monster Favorite Against Butler

Naoya Inoue’s development into perhaps the best fighter on the planet today has been a long series of transformations. As a child, Inoue was boxing recreationally alongside his brothers, his father Shingo having moved on from his outstanding amateur career to focus on his painting business. It didn’t take long for Shingo to discover that the child he called “a little angel” was a prodigious boxing talent however, and he decided to come back to the sport full-time to foster his son’s skills. After coming up short in the All Japan amateur tournament while he was in high school, Naoya said he “became a demon.”
Boxing Scene

MMA Legend Cris Cyborg Drops, Soundly Outpoints Gabby Holloway in Pro Boxing Debut

One of the greatest female mixed martial artists in history is now unbeaten in the ring. Former multi-time MMA champion Cris Cyborg enjoyed a successful pro boxing debut with a four-round, unanimous decision win over Gabby Holloway. Scores were 40-35, 39-36 and 40-34 in favor of Cyborg in the co-feature of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Alexis Salazar On Xander Zayas: I Don’t Think He’s Ready; First Time He’s Faced Real Fighter

NEW YORK – Alexis Salazar hasn’t seen anything from Xander Zayas that leads him to believe the 20-year-old junior middleweight is prepared to deal with his boxing ability. Puerto Rico’s Zayas is 14-0, including 10 knockouts, and is viewed internally by his promoters at Top Rank Inc. as a potential star. Salazar sees holes in Zayas’ game, though, and predicted to BoxingScene.com during an interview after a press conference Thursday at Madison Square Garden that he’ll make Zayas and his handlers pay Saturday night for what he considers a matchmaking mistake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin - LIVE Results From Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – Joe Ward worked hard against an aggressive fellow southpaw Saturday night to keep his winning streak intact. Ireland’s Ward fought through a cut for more than half of his eight-round light heavyweight fight against France’s Frederic Julan and won their bout by unanimous decision on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin undercard at Madison Square Garden. Judges Tom Carusone (78-74), Ken Ezzo (79-73) and Eric Marlinski (79-73) all scored their fight for Ward, but it appeared more competitive than the scorecards reflected.
NEW YORK STATE

