wfft.com
Four years later: Kevin Nguyen's father, grandmother still asking for answers about his disappearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Kevin Nguyen’s family has searched and waited for information about his disappearance for more than four years. “Every year it’s harder and harder,” his father, Lance Yankey said. He’s still determined to find out what happened to his son. On...
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
WOWO News
Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
R.E.A.C.H the Homeless: 8th grader’s giving heart is Positively Fort Wayne
In every way, Natalia Kleinrichert is your typical 13-year-old girl. She enjoys playing softball, watching her favorite shows, doing art, and spending time with the family dogs.
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
OSHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Allen County Monday morning
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post reported a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in one fatality. In a press release, OSHP authorities said a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling northbound on State Route 196 in Auglaize Township approximately a half-mile south of State Route 117. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
WANE-TV
Laz’s Cuban Café prepares for grand opening at new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Once a food truck, Laz’s Cuban Café will soon get an upgrade as the café prepares for its grand opening Dec. 16 near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads. The café will be located at the former location of Pastor’s...
Fox Island County Park seeking volunteers, aiming for early-summer to reopen
Fox Island County Park is still being cleaned up from the June 13 derecho that rocked Fort Wayne and Allen County.
13abc.com
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano. K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders. “When...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
wfft.com
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
WOWO News
Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
wbnowqct.com
Murder Case In PC
Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
WOWO News
Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
