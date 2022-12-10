ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
LIMA, OH
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WTOL 11

OSHP: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Allen County Monday morning

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post reported a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that resulted in one fatality. In a press release, OSHP authorities said a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling northbound on State Route 196 in Auglaize Township approximately a half-mile south of State Route 117. At approximately 7:15 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano. K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders. “When...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
MISHAWAKA, IN
wbnowqct.com

Murder Case In PC

Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
FORT WAYNE, IN

