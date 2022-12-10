Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Local Hair Salon Stepping Up To Help Those In Need
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A local hair salon is stepping up to help those in need this holiday season. Details Salon is collecting non-perishable items for the St. Susan Center in Jamestown through December 22 at their storefront, 137 Main Street, in Randolph. Over the past year...
Local church gives back to kids in need with annual ‘Holiday Cheer’
It’s a time filled with holiday cheer for one church in Erie. It was the seventh annual “Holiday Cheer” event at the Community United Church on West 38th Street. Members of the church teamed up to give back to children in need this Christmas time, adopting 15 children from 15 families and helping them to […]
yourdailylocal.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus Collect Letters But Is Treachery Afoot?
WARREN, Pa. – Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual trip to the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry office to collect all the letters from the mailbox there this weekend. But they weren’t there alone. While there is still time to get your letter to Santa...
yourdailylocal.com
Christmas Party Slated for North Warren Presbyterian Church
WARREN, Pa. – The North Warren Presbyterian Church will hold a Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon, with all children aged four to grade five welcome to experience the meaning of Christmas through lessons, crafts, and music with a special visit from Santa and Crystal Claus.
erienewsnow.com
Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots
Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
erienewsnow.com
City of Meadville Fire Department Awarded $8,383 Grant from the Dennis Leary Foundation
The City of Meadville Fire Department was recently awarded a $8,383 grant from the Dennis Leary Foundation for new bail out kits. The Fire Department said the kits will allow firefighting crews to remove themselves from harm if a ladder is unable to be placed for their escape from a structure.
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
Santa spreads Christmas cheer at Millcreek Sonic Drive-In
Santa Claus left the North Pole and made one last stop before the big night in a couple of weeks. Kids were invited to Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall for a free photo with Santa. Good girls and boys were invited to tell the big man their last minute wishes. He parked his sleigh […]
Barber Christmas Ball kicks off on the bayfront for 50th year
A holiday tradition for more than 50 years continued Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Over 1,200 people showed up for the 2022 Barber Christmas Ball featuring live music, food and decorations on Erie’s bayfront. The festive gala benefits the Barber National Institute. Their mission is to provide children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and […]
erienewsnow.com
Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat
Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
erienewsnow.com
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs
The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
yourdailylocal.com
ENF Recognizes WCCC Students for Attendance, Work Ethic
WARREN, Pa. – Nearly 20 Warren County Career Center students were recognized by Ellwood National Forge last week for excellence in the areas of attendance and positive work ethics. Abe Bigelow, ENF Training Manager, presented the Welding Technology students with welding gloves donated by ENF. The students who excelled...
Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie
A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
uncoveringpa.com
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS chief asks 22 municipalities for half-mill property tax increase
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — EMS responders have long sounded the alarm of a coming crisis in the service, none louder than Doug Dick. A few weeks ago, Dick, chief of Pine Township-based Superior Ambulance, mailed letters requesting that the municipalities it serves direct a half-mill of taxes toward the company.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/12/22
Bing was found as a stray so we do not have any history for him. Bing is a very nice boy who enjoys affection, treats, and soft blankets! Bing was estimated to be around seven years old. Bing seems to do well with other dogs but would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All Bing needs is a loving home to call his own, if that could be yours, apply today! Visit Bing at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
yourerie
Erie Arts & Culture executive director stepping down in 2023
Erie Arts & Culture executive director stepping down …. Erie Arts & Culture executive director stepping down in 2023. Motivation Monday: Gifts you can get for a runner …. Motivation Monday: Gifts you can get for a runner in your life. Motivation Monday: Gifts you can get for a runner...
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
yourdailylocal.com
Robbins to Retire After More Than 40 Years of Teaching at Pitt-Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. – Andrea Robbins, one of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s longest-serving faculty members, is retiring this week after more than 40 years of service to the university teaching chemistry and algebra. She had not planned a career in academics when she came to Pitt-Bradford in...
