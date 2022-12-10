BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. According to court paperwork, a group of friends was inside Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. The group was confronted by another man and a fight, broke out. One person involved later told police the fight started because of an argument over a woman.

