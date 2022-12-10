Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested at Northeaster Vermont Regional Hospital
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 60-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a disorderly man on Hospital Drive at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that Ralph Morale Jr., of St. Johnsbury, was in violation of court ordered conditions of release, and exhibiting violent behavior to the hospital staff.
WCAX
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy police presence Monday night on Burlington’s North Avenue. One neighbor we spoke with says he left his home around 8:00 p.m. and saw a few cruisers lining up. A different neighbor tells Channel Three the incident started quietly, raising questions about safety and violence in the city.
mynbc5.com
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Williston. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Melendy of Ferrisburgh tried to evade police for nearly four miles after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police had seen Melendy speeding and swerving while going northbound on Interstate 89 before the stop.
WCAX
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots
Orlando's bar loose entertainment permit, Councilors discuss vacant, unsafe buildings, and swear in new councilor. Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach. Updated: 6 hours ago. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Royalton early this morning. Authorities were notified of a possible location of a wanted man at around 1:00 a.m. Police say they made contact with the suspect, identified as Jasper Digby, of Royalton. Digby was taken into custody...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with stealing from several Underhill residents
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
WCAX
City councilors talk vacant buildings, entertainment permits, and gun violence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors had a busy Monday evening. During their meeting, a new councilor was sworn in. Also on the agenda were decisions on whether to implement new rules for vacant buildings and what to do about noise complaints regarding a downtown business. Orlando’s Entertainment Permit:...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing
Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
WCAX
Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. According to court paperwork, a group of friends was inside Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. The group was confronted by another man and a fight, broke out. One person involved later told police the fight started because of an argument over a woman.
suncommunitynews.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
WCAX
Burlington considers new gun rules in an effort to stop the violence
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 5 hours ago. A former virus...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
WCAX
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona Lucia Genadio-Allen is setting out to prove it can take many shapes. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook.
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
