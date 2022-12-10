ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

WCAX

Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase

Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
FERRISBURGH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested at Northeaster Vermont Regional Hospital

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 60-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a disorderly man on Hospital Drive at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that Ralph Morale Jr., of St. Johnsbury, was in violation of court ordered conditions of release, and exhibiting violent behavior to the hospital staff.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy police presence Monday night on Burlington’s North Avenue. One neighbor we spoke with says he left his home around 8:00 p.m. and saw a few cruisers lining up. A different neighbor tells Channel Three the incident started quietly, raising questions about safety and violence in the city.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Williston. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Melendy of Ferrisburgh tried to evade police for nearly four miles after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police had seen Melendy speeding and swerving while going northbound on Interstate 89 before the stop.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots

Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Royalton early this morning. Authorities were notified of a possible location of a wanted man at around 1:00 a.m. Police say they made contact with the suspect, identified as Jasper Digby, of Royalton. Digby was taken into custody...
ROYALTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski

WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile charged with stealing from several Underhill residents

UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
UNDERHILL, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing

Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. According to court paperwork, a group of friends was inside Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. The group was confronted by another man and a fight, broke out. One person involved later told police the fight started because of an argument over a woman.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH

Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Jericho

JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
JERICHO, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged

PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

