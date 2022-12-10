Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Girls Drop Tough Battle With Brockway
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Hitting three second-quarter 3-pointers, Brockway built a 5-point halftime lead and then held Forest Area without a field goal for over 10 minutes to start the second half on its way to a 34-27 win at East Forest. Rewatch the game. The Lady Rovers rode the...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Brockway at Forest Area Girls Basketball
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to East Forest High School to take on Forest Area in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bear Country. The game can be watched below or on any of our...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Girls Fall at Cathedral Prep
ERIE – Cathedral Prep wasted little time showing why it is one of the premier girls’ basketball teams in not just District 10, but the entire state in a 67-21 win over Warren on Monday. The Ramblers outscored the Dragons 34-2 in the first quarter, and 19-0 in...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Girls Battle Past Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren outscored Jamestown 17-9 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 52-44 win in the consolation game of the Southwestern (NY) Tournament. All-Tournament selection Peyton Wotorson led a balanced Warren effort with 12 points, while Alana Stuart netted 11, Meea Irwin 10 (eight in the fourth quarter), and Alyssa Farr eight.
chautauquatoday.com
Barlette to Be Inducted into CSHOF in February
Chautauqua County has produced many fine track and field athletes. Some excelled in jumping events, others in distance races, some in throws, but the fastest sprinter in county history will be a 2023 inductee of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame. Bob Barlette set the county mark for the 100-yard...
yourdailylocal.com
Christmas Party Slated for North Warren Presbyterian Church
WARREN, Pa. – The North Warren Presbyterian Church will hold a Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon, with all children aged four to grade five welcome to experience the meaning of Christmas through lessons, crafts, and music with a special visit from Santa and Crystal Claus.
yourdailylocal.com
Robbins to Retire After More Than 40 Years of Teaching at Pitt-Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. – Andrea Robbins, one of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s longest-serving faculty members, is retiring this week after more than 40 years of service to the university teaching chemistry and algebra. She had not planned a career in academics when she came to Pitt-Bradford in...
wesb.com
Olean FD Battles Home Blaze on Green Street.
UPDATE: 4:15 PM 12-12 with details and report of second fire. There were no injuries reported in a pair of house fires in Olean Sunday night. Firefighters were called out shortly after 6 PM to a home on Green Street, and arrived to see fire from the front-right side apartment of the building. The occupants were able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.
wesb.com
Derrick City Put out Chimney Fire
The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out a chimney fire late Friday night. Derrick City, Station 8 in Rew and Station 9 in Otto Twp found flames showing from the chimney with smoke inside the structure. The fire was able to be contained to the chimney and wood stove and extinguished rather quickly.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Native Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. Perez, the 25th recipient of the scholarship, graduated from Dunkirk High School in 2018 and from Jamestown Community College with an Associate's degree in criminal justice with high honors in December 2021. Perez was accepted into the Sheriff's Academy at JCC in August.
thevillagerny.com
Bemus Point Inn Opens Drive-Through
“Buns on the Run,” drive-through take-out window is the Bemus Point Inn Restaurant’s newest addition. “Buns on the Run,” will serve you breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, and yogurt parfaits. Chili is also available during the winter months. How about a Cuban sandwich for lunch? Delicious for sure!
wesb.com
Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road
A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
yourdailylocal.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus Collect Letters But Is Treachery Afoot?
WARREN, Pa. – Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual trip to the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry office to collect all the letters from the mailbox there this weekend. But they weren’t there alone. While there is still time to get your letter to Santa...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region
Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
