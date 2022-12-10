Read full article on original website
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Indya Green earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors
ST. LOUIS – Indya Green of Missouri State women’s basketball was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following her performance at TCU, the league announced today. The honor marks the first Valley recognition of Green’s career. The Springfield native logged her third double-double of...
Dec. 12 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The December 12 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Eureka, Battle, Francis Howell Central, Cor Jesu Acaemy, St. Joseph’s Academy. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 Helias Catholic.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Glendale’s Cole Feuerbacher commits to Missouri State
Glendale senior Cole Feuerbacher has committed to Missouri State football. The former Falcons quarterback made the announcement via social media Monday evening. Feuerbacher led the Ozarks in passing this past season with 2,952 yards and 30 touchdowns on 273 completions. He also led the area in passing in 2021 with...
Curtis Perry returns to Springfield & reflects on historic Missouri State career
The MSU basketball program celebrated some of its all-time best players this weekend including the legendary Curtis Perry. Curtis Perry is mentioned as one of the best Bears basketball players to ever live. Scoring more than 1800 points for “Southwest Missouri State as it was called in those days,” said...
Mizzou F Noah Carter on Loss vs. Kansas: 'We Don't Lose, We Learn'
The Missouri Tigers have little time to sit around and feel sorry for themselves considering the stretch of games they have ahead of them.
6th-ranked Jayhawks enjoyed everything about Mizzou Arena atmosphere in Saturday's 95-67 win over MU
Columbia, Mo. — The student section at the north end of Missouri’s Mizzou Arena was packed full from the floor to the concourse nearly two hours before tipoff. The chants and signs — some suitable to share and others not — filled just about every row and were an easy reminder that this one was different.
Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion
The latest entry of the hardwood Border War was a bit anti climactic
Missouri sees special teams player announce entry into transfer portal
Missouri will see some turnover on its special teams as punter Jack Stonehouse has announced plans to enter the transfer portal. He thanked the University of Missouri, and the coaches, academic advisors and strength staff. “However, at this time, it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal...
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago
Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Motherhood Shocked Missouri Photographer [PHOTOS]
Angela Shaffer explores the tension and tenderness of motherhood in her Sheldon exhibit
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner family
Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Whenever you see a house that's over 100 years old but it doesn't look like that's possible, you have to believe the property is well-maintained. This two-story house is located in Marshall, Missouri and it was built in 1906. The property is owned by the Saline County Historical Society. In 1984, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
