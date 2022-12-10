ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ozark Sports Zone

Indya Green earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors

ST. LOUIS – Indya Green of Missouri State women’s basketball was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following her performance at TCU, the league announced today. The honor marks the first Valley recognition of Green’s career. The Springfield native logged her third double-double of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 12 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The December 12 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Eureka, Battle, Francis Howell Central, Cor Jesu Acaemy, St. Joseph’s Academy. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 Helias Catholic.
MISSOURI STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Glendale’s Cole Feuerbacher commits to Missouri State

Glendale senior Cole Feuerbacher has committed to Missouri State football. The former Falcons quarterback made the announcement via social media Monday evening. Feuerbacher led the Ozarks in passing this past season with 2,952 yards and 30 touchdowns on 273 completions. He also led the area in passing in 2021 with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri sees special teams player announce entry into transfer portal

Missouri will see some turnover on its special teams as punter Jack Stonehouse has announced plans to enter the transfer portal. He thanked the University of Missouri, and the coaches, academic advisors and strength staff. “However, at this time, it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal...
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
FULTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner family

Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Whenever you see a house that's over 100 years old but it doesn't look like that's possible, you have to believe the property is well-maintained. This two-story house is located in Marshall, Missouri and it was built in 1906. The property is owned by the Saline County Historical Society. In 1984, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
MARSHALL, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
FAIR GROVE, MO

