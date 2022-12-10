Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suspected of Spraying Water-Soap Solution In Child’s Face
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, believed to have committed felony child abuse after security video showed her putting a 3-year-old in the corner and sprayed the child in the face with a cleaning solutions three different times at a Hickman area daycare. It happened...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
Kearney Hub
Body of missing Douglas County man found in Cass County
The body of a Douglas County man who had been reported missing was found Saturday in Cass County, officials said. Mark Clardy was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home near 192nd and F streets that day, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He left his home around 11:30 a.m. in a black 2019 Subaru Outback.
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
klkntv.com
Car catches fire in Lincoln and blocks traffic during Monday morning’s commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car caught fire in Lincoln on Monday just after 6 a.m. This happened at 40th and A Streets, blocking eastbound traffic. As of Monday afternoon, there was still no word on what led up to the fire. Police have also not said if anyone...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after stealing collector’s gold coins worth $100,000, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have recovered some of the gold coins that were stolen from an 82-year-old man’s collection last week. On Tuesday, the man reported that 20 gold coins, worth about $100,000, were stolen from his home near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Investigators later...
kmaland.com
Shen woman booked for theft, burglary
(Sidney) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Fremont County last week. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Sherry Young was arrested by the Omaha Police Department Thursday on an active Fremont County warrant and was charged with 2nd degree burglary and 1st degree theft. The Sheriff's Office says Young's arrest comes in connection to reports earlier in the week of a stolen 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel that was taken from inside a farm building near Bartlett.
WOWT
Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
kfornow.com
Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
WOWT
Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, are being prepared for their adoption program. On Thursday, a judge ordered the forfeiture of dogs sized from a Malcolm resident in mid-November. Those dogs were released...
WOWT
Semi-truck driver killed in crash
klkntv.com
Dogs rescued from illegal breeder soon up for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dogs rescued from an illegal breeder in Lancaster County will soon be up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. On Thursday, a judge gave ownership of the 28 abused dogs to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which then released the dogs to the humane society.
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
