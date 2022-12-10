Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Dubois Trio Convicted for Illegal Entry into Inberg/Roy to collect shed antlers
Saturday, in Fremont County Circuit Court in Lander a 6 person jury returned guilty verdicts against a father and two sons from Dubois for numerous game and fish violations. Monte Baker was convicted of 4 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wild life management area during seasonal closure. Mitchell Baker was convicted of 5 counts of entry into Ingberg/Roy wildlife management area. Sterling Baker was convicted of one count of making untrue statements about residency on a deer hunting license.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
Teton Pass pursuit ends with arrest
A 26-year-old Idaho Falls man is in the Teton County, Wyoming jail after being accused of stealing a car and running from law enforcement. The post Teton Pass pursuit ends with arrest appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Patrol vehicle hit, police responding to multiple weather-related crashes
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Hoback Junction South Road requires extreme caution
Teton County officials want drivers using Hoback Junction South Road to use extreme caution now that the road is the only access for residents and workers at the Snake River Sporting Club and Hoback Junction South Road. After the Astoria Bridge closed on Thursday, Teton County Road and Levee crews...
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Local man arrested after victim shares videos of repeated abuse
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together. The victim said she originally did not report the abuse...
buckrail.com
Jackson Fire/EMS respond to shed fire early Thursday morning
JACKSON, Wyo. — An early morning house fire on Pearl Avenue left one individual hospitalized Thursday, according to officials. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were called to the East Jackson home at 5:04 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 5:10 a.m. where an “accessory structure” or shed, was on fire. The individual injured was treated at St. John’s Health and later transferred to Idaho Falls to receive further medical care.
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
Liquor license renewal denied for closed bar In Teton County
The Teton County Board of Commissioners did not renew a dormant liquor license this week. State liquor licenses, which cost 1500 dollars, must be renewed each year by the County Commission or the Jackson Town Council with one factor being whether state liquor laws are being followed or not. According...
eastidahonews.com
Commission seeking replacement for retiring magistrate judge
ARCO – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January to select a new magistrate judge. The new judge will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage , who is retiring effective March 31. Three applications have been submitted, according to Trial Court Administrator Tammie...
cowboystatedaily.com
Already Richest In US, Teton County Wealth Divide Widens By $100,000
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wealth divide in Teton County appears to be growing, according to an analysis by Jackson Town Council member Jonathan Schechter. Schechter’s analysis shows average per capita income in 2021 of $318,297, a one-year, 44% jump of almost $100,000. The...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
svinews.com
Services for Layna Haderlie
A viewing for Layna Haderlie will take place Friday December 16, 2022 from 6-8 pm and on Saturday December 17, 2022 from 10 am-12 noon at Schwab Mortuary. A graveside service will follow at the Afton Cemetery.
svinews.com
(Video) – Star Valley Braves Basketball versus the Sheridan Broncs
The Star Valley Braves (2-1) picked up a pair of wins on Friday at the Strannigan Tournament in Riverton as they defeated Lander 51-39 and Cheyenne South 69-39. They now face #5 Sheridan (2-0) in their biggest test of the weekend as the two teams face off in a 4:30 tip-off.
