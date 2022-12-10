ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction at the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million. Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most. Mitchell...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade. WWII Veteran in Aiken celebrates 100th birthday with …. Children's Hospital of Georgia is seeing more kids this time of year and doctors report it's a case of an increase of multiple viruses behaving differently. Augusta University Animation program is growing and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta University Animation program is growing and has big goals for the future

Augusta University Animation program is growing and has big goals for the future. Augusta University Animation program is growing and …. Augusta University Animation program is growing and has big goals for the future. WWII Veteran in Aiken celebrates 100th birthday with …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Children...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Tips to relieve Holiday Stress

WWII Veteran in Aiken celebrates 100th birthday with …. Children's Hospital of Georgia is seeing more kids this time of year and doctors report it's a case of an increase of multiple viruses behaving differently. Augusta University Animation program is growing and …. Augusta University Animation program is growing and...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Man, juvenile arrested for intoxication in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Stay. Social loses its liquor license

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
AIKEN, SC
WSAV News 3

Metter man dies in lumber mill accident

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso. He was an employee at Battle Lumber […]
METTER, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County Animal Shelter still closed, date pushed back

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locked gates, closed signs, and an empty lot are all of what’s left of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter. It’s been months since they closed their doors due to allegations of extreme animal cruelty and paperwork issues. Since closing, the number of animal complaint calls has nearly doubled.
WRDW-TV

Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
AUGUSTA, GA
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy