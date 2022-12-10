BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO