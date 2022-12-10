Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Four years later: Kevin Nguyen's father, grandmother still asking for answers about his disappearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Kevin Nguyen’s family has searched and waited for information about his disappearance for more than four years. “Every year it’s harder and harder,” his father, Lance Yankey said. He’s still determined to find out what happened to his son. On...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic placed on the International Unfair List
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the International Unfair List at the request of Samuel Gnagney, Fort Wayne Musicians Association President. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said that placement on this list "is an alert to our industry that...
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Why were we kicked out with no explanation,” Rodrick Walker asked. That’s the question Walker wants answered. He says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Walker says at around 11:30 p.m.,...
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
WANE-TV
“Life’s short. Eat pie:” Bob’s Restaurant passes torch to Willie’s Café II
WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — On Aug. 8, 2022, Tiara Bremer walked into Bob’s Restaurant as the owner for the last time. After assuming the mantle of owner on Sept. 29, 2005, almost 17 years filled with wonderful memories had passed during her time as the head of the only sit-down restaurant in Woodburn, Indiana.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A few local baseball stars are bringing their talents back to Fort Wayne. In just a few weeks some young athletes will get a chance to be a part of the first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. The camp will run December 27th-30th and is open to grades 5-12.
WOWO News
Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
WANE-TV
Laz’s Cuban Café prepares for grand opening at new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Once a food truck, Laz’s Cuban Café will soon get an upgrade as the café prepares for its grand opening Dec. 16 near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads. The café will be located at the former location of Pastor’s...
R.E.A.C.H the Homeless: 8th grader’s giving heart is Positively Fort Wayne
In every way, Natalia Kleinrichert is your typical 13-year-old girl. She enjoys playing softball, watching her favorite shows, doing art, and spending time with the family dogs.
WANE-TV
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
YAHOO!
One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
Former DeKalb football coach Hummer passes away at 79
The late Hummer led DeKalb to a 4A state championship in the 1986 high school football season.
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Manchester University announces $20 million expansion in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that the university will be investing over $20 million into its health sciences programs on its Fort Wayne campus. McFadden says it is a “strategic move” to expand education opportunities in what is considered “high-demand”...
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools working to curb overcrowding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools is expecting a major population boom over the next several years. They're projected to have 9,000 students in the district ten years from now. NACS's two middle schools are both projected to be over capacity within two years. At Monday's board...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
