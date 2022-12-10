ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Ozark Sports Zone

Indya Green earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors

ST. LOUIS – Indya Green of Missouri State women’s basketball was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following her performance at TCU, the league announced today. The honor marks the first Valley recognition of Green’s career. The Springfield native logged her third double-double of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Glendale’s Cole Feuerbacher commits to Missouri State

Glendale senior Cole Feuerbacher has committed to Missouri State football. The former Falcons quarterback made the announcement via social media Monday evening. Feuerbacher led the Ozarks in passing this past season with 2,952 yards and 30 touchdowns on 273 completions. He also led the area in passing in 2021 with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 12 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The December 12 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Eureka, Battle, Francis Howell Central, Cor Jesu Acaemy, St. Joseph’s Academy. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 Helias Catholic.
MISSOURI STATE
colemantoday.com

UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information

The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
Ozark Sports Zone

Three-pointer with three seconds left dooms Drury against Quincy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—Quincy guard Nate Shockley hit a three-pointer with three seconds left, thwarting a Drury come back to give the Hawks a 67-64 win on Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The Panthers trailed 41-29 at halftime and were down by ten, 58-48, with 5:57 remaining. They...
QUINCY, MO
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas

The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX

