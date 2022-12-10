Read full article on original website
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Ozark Sports Zone
Indya Green earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors
ST. LOUIS – Indya Green of Missouri State women’s basketball was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following her performance at TCU, the league announced today. The honor marks the first Valley recognition of Green’s career. The Springfield native logged her third double-double of...
Johnathan McGill announces transfer to SMU
McGill is slated to finish out his career in his home state
Ozark Sports Zone
Glendale’s Cole Feuerbacher commits to Missouri State
Glendale senior Cole Feuerbacher has committed to Missouri State football. The former Falcons quarterback made the announcement via social media Monday evening. Feuerbacher led the Ozarks in passing this past season with 2,952 yards and 30 touchdowns on 273 completions. He also led the area in passing in 2021 with...
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
Ozark Sports Zone
Curtis Perry returns to Springfield & reflects on historic Missouri State career
The MSU basketball program celebrated some of its all-time best players this weekend including the legendary Curtis Perry. Curtis Perry is mentioned as one of the best Bears basketball players to ever live. Scoring more than 1800 points for “Southwest Missouri State as it was called in those days,” said...
Ozark Sports Zone
Dec. 12 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The December 12 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Eureka, Battle, Francis Howell Central, Cor Jesu Acaemy, St. Joseph’s Academy. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 Helias Catholic.
colemantoday.com
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
Guyer vs. DeSoto football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the top teams in Texas battle for a spot in the UIL 6A D2 state championship
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
Ozark Sports Zone
Three-pointer with three seconds left dooms Drury against Quincy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—Quincy guard Nate Shockley hit a three-pointer with three seconds left, thwarting a Drury come back to give the Hawks a 67-64 win on Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The Panthers trailed 41-29 at halftime and were down by ten, 58-48, with 5:57 remaining. They...
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
