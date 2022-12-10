ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers

PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
PULASKI, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC26

Mural raises awareness about fentanyl epidemic

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new mural hangs in the hall of Saving Paws Animal Rescue, which shares the story of how big of an impact fentanyl can have on the community and hopes to bring awareness to its prevalence in the Fox Valley. The new mural shares the...
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card scams

Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor. Beyer defense calls witness who was person of interest in investigation. The defense focused on Paul Verbeten's romantic interest in the children's mother. A detective testified about his alibi. Beyer's defense rests. Updated:...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NEENAH, WI
NBC26

Thrift store helps bring Christmas spirit to those in need

DE PERE — As we get further into the holiday shopping season, many parents are looking to finish off Christmas lists and purchase items in time to get them under the tree. For some families, the season can be especially tough due to limited resources. The De Pere Christian Outreach store recently helped hundreds of children and adults who have fallen on hard times get in on the holiday spirit.
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Little Chute’s Heesakker Park Closing for Deer Cull

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The Village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in Heesakker Park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver injured in Waupaca County crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase

An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wild Deer in Shawano County Tests Positive for CWD

TOWN OF GERMANIA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A wild deer shot in Shawano County during the bowhunting season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the 4-to-5-year-old buck was shot in the town of Germania. That is in the southwestern corner of the county, west of Tigerton and south of Wittenberg.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI

