Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
wearegreenbay.com
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers
PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
NBC26
Mural raises awareness about fentanyl epidemic
APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new mural hangs in the hall of Saving Paws Animal Rescue, which shares the story of how big of an impact fentanyl can have on the community and hopes to bring awareness to its prevalence in the Fox Valley. The new mural shares the...
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
wearegreenbay.com
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card scams
Beyer defense calls witness who was person of interest in investigation. The defense focused on Paul Verbeten's romantic interest in the children's mother. A detective testified about his alibi. Beyer's defense rests.
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NBC26
Thrift store helps bring Christmas spirit to those in need
DE PERE — As we get further into the holiday shopping season, many parents are looking to finish off Christmas lists and purchase items in time to get them under the tree. For some families, the season can be especially tough due to limited resources. The De Pere Christian Outreach store recently helped hundreds of children and adults who have fallen on hard times get in on the holiday spirit.
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
94.3 Jack FM
Little Chute’s Heesakker Park Closing for Deer Cull
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The Village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in Heesakker Park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the...
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase
An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
94.3 Jack FM
Wild Deer in Shawano County Tests Positive for CWD
TOWN OF GERMANIA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A wild deer shot in Shawano County during the bowhunting season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the 4-to-5-year-old buck was shot in the town of Germania. That is in the southwestern corner of the county, west of Tigerton and south of Wittenberg.
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
