Lizzo's Festive 2-In-1 Outfit Is A Holiday Must See

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago

Photo: Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Lizzo got into the Christmas spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, channeling some of the season's most iconic characters with a festive, sparkly outfit during her energetic performance.

Lizzo kicked off her set with "About Damn Time," arriving on stage decked out in a Mrs. Claus-inspired outfit, sparkling red coat with bits of green peeking out, complete with a hearty "ho ho ho." She even got so into the performance that she lost a nail and had to fix it before moving on with her set.

However, the Mrs. Kris Kringle look wasn't the only the surprise, as her bright green hair may have hinted at. She lost the red coat to reveal she was actually ... The Grinch! The "Good As Hell" singer wore a neon green jumpsuit with tufts of fur and striped green tights and sleeves. She changed up her signature long black hair to match her festive outfit, donning a long neon green style, worn half up and half down her back.

Photo: Brandon Todd for iHeartRadio

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

M.ROUX
1d ago

☝ACTUALLY LIZZO IS SORT OF..Known for her various costumes anyway..Many people tend to criticise her weight ..They don't really see her talent("s") Personally, I think Lizzo has a "BEAUTIFUL" face..She would be a "knockout" with a little weight loss..

