ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, FL

Florida woman arrested after child found in house with dozens of animals including 300 rats

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnBK0_0jdpanMr00

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A woman in Beverly Hills, Florida, has been arrested after a child was found in a messy house with dozens of animals, including 300 rats that were “roaming freely,” officials say.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies on Wednesday evening were called out to a house in Beverly Hills, Florida, about an animal cruelty complaint.

When deputies arrived at the house, they were reportedly overwhelmed by the strong smell of ammonia, according to WFLA. When deputies walked around the house, they reportedly found multiple reptiles and rodents in cages. They also encountered cats and rats running between rooms.

CCSO deputies said that one of the bedrooms had about 50 rat cages with “over 300 more running around freely,” according to WFLA.

CCSO said the house was in “deplorable conditions,” with trash, dirty dishes and rotten food throughout the house. Deputies noticed other rooms had cages with a dog and a ferret. The dog cage was reportedly too small for the dog and the ferret’s cage was dirty. Both did not have food or water.

CCSO said another room had a mattress covered in roaches. Deputies reportedly found a child in that room and trash that had accumulated all over the floor.

“Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in the news release. “The conditions of this residence and the animals, in this case, were so bad, Sheriff’s Office personnel were cautioned about making entry. Neither children nor animals should ever endure this type of environment. It is crucial that our citizens report any possible signs of child or animal neglect. Our Animal Control Officers, deputies and crime scene specialists once again have done a phenomenal job.”

Shannon Marie Morgan, 38, was arrested for 12 counts of animal cruelty and a count of child neglect, according to CCSO. Morgan’s bond was set at $26,000.

Animal control officers removed seven cats, a dog, and a ferret from the house, according to CCSO. The house has since been secured for further investigation, which CCSO said includes the removal of other remaining animals.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting

The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid

One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy