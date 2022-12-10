ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Accused killer may soon be released after 4 years in jail, no trial

By Kayla Shepperd, Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuGL2_0jdpaP8J00

ST. LOUIS – A man accused of a St. Louis murder in 2018 has been locked up ever since, but he has not had his day in court until Friday.

It was not a trial but a motion hearing where the public defender accused the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office of failing to prosecute.

“It just seems like the system is broken,” said Daniel Howard.

He said he had lost track of how many hearings he had gone to in the hopes of finding justice for his murdered friend Gregory Stevens.

Trending – Satanic Panic in Missouri: It never really left

“We just wanted this man and the evidence to be presented in a day of court,” Howard said.

He said he has been waiting four years and still has not seen or heard it.

The defendant, Charl Howard (no relation to Daniel), has been locked up in the St. Louis City Justice Center for Stevens’ murder since 2018 on no bond.

“Whether he did it or not, I don’t know,” Daniel said. “That’s not for me to decide.”

The victim had allowed several homeless people, including the defendant, to stay in tents on his property. When they had a falling out, Daniel said his friend then reported being fearful.

“I’m so biased, having been with a man (Stevens) who told me not once, not twice, but three times this man was going to kill him,” Daniel said.

He said he would also like to know more about a possible alternate suspect the defense mentioned in court, someone who was with the defendant on the day of the murder.

“We all want answers, and that’s all we’re asking for,” Daniel said.

Public Defender Brian Horneyer told the judge to dismiss the case against Charl, saying in part, “…a key part of their investigation, an interactive website in which GPS data central to this case can be … analyzed, no longer exists.”

“The raw data still exists. That’s evidence,” said Chris Desilets, assistant prosecutor. “The website is no longer available, but the pieces are. It’s not like a fingerprint is gone.”

The defense also told the judge that they filed for a ‘right to a speedy trial,’ adding that ‘prosecutors did not show up to a hearing in May.’
The state asked the judge to consider ‘COVID and past unavailability of the courthouse,’ adding that “there was a good reason for each delay.”

Judge Bryan Hettenbach said he will decide by next week, likely based on the defendant’s June filing for a speedy trial, now about two months past the deadline.

Daniel said he feared the judge may have no choice but to dismiss.

“It’s disparagingly sad that it’s come to this point,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 29

Zelensky the communist $$$$ comic
2d ago

A new drinking game to wash your troubles away take a chug every time Virvus Jones uses the word racism...

Reply
6
Just JC
2d ago

More incompetence by Kim Gardner's office

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire

A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday morning

Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000

A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Wrongful Conviction Missouri

A St. Louis judge won’t sanction the city’s top prosecutor after Missouri’s attorney general accused her of concealing evidence in her effort to overturn the conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder contends he didn’t commit. Judge David Mason ruled against the sanction request on Friday. A crime lab recently determined there was gunshot residue on a jacket found in Johnson's trunk. Attorney General Eric Schmitt accused Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of concealing that evidence. In a response motion Friday, Gardner blamed a simple oversight and said it was irrelevant since the jacket wasn’t used in the crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Police Ask For Assistance In Missing Person Report

ALTON - Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on 12/06/22. The family member reported Brittany had not been seen or heard from for approximately one month at the time of the report. Attempts by law enforcement to locate Brittany have been made but have been unsuccessful at this time.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County

A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BOND COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy