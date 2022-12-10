Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games
The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors recall player from G League — but it’s not who you think
The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics. After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts to Brad Underwood’s viral rant after ugly Illinois loss
Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.
Billy Donovan says the Chicago Bulls have got to stop playing on the edge
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan says the team must play with more discipline if they want to win.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
Luka Doncic has nothing but love for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 42-point eruption in Thunder loss vs. Mavs
Luka Doncic, after a night off during the Dallas Mavericks’ Saturday night drubbing at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, was back to his usual superstar exploits on Monday night. Doncic tallied 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. As is usually the case, it takes one to know one, and it’s no surprise that Doncic recognizes greatness when he sees it, particularly in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Jayson Tatum, Trae Young react to Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video created in collaboration with Beats didn’t go unnoticed. Several of his NBA peers, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, absolutely loved it and the message it sends to all fathers out there. In the said video, the Lakers forward...
Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter. Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role […] The post Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game
Luka Doncic was not going to let the Dallas Mavericks lose three games in a row Monday night, as he towed the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Doncic put up another unreal performance versus Oklahoma City, and in the process, moved closer to LeBron James territory in terms […] The post Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat
Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
Kevin Durant showers Bradley Beal with effusive praise after Nets win vs. shorthanded Wizards
The Washington Wizards, despite having some solid pieces in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma, have now faltered to an 11-17 record, losing ground in the congested Eastern Conference standings. Entering their Monday night game against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets losers of six straight games, Beal’s recent hamstring injury hasn’t helped matters at all. And Durant knows it.
Nate McMillan goes full Daft Punk after Hawks suffer embarrassing defeat vs. Grizzlies
The Atlanta Hawks have navigated a turbulent week – from Trae Young having reported issues with head coach Nate McMillan, to dealing with the absences of Dejounte Murray and John Collins. However, the Hawks entered their Monday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies on a high after an exhilarating game-winner from rookie AJ Griffin. Alas, […] The post Nate McMillan goes full Daft Punk after Hawks suffer embarrassing defeat vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pistons’ trade demands to Lakers in Bojan Bogdanovic talks
The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for new talent continues to this day. They have found some success in the last few weeks, but they need that extra oomph to make their roster more stable. A rumored target of their is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA has tried their best to make an enticing offer to Detroit, but according to Marc Stein, the latter team is not budging on their demands.
