Missed opportunities cost Argyle in close loss to South Oak Cliff
Update
FORT WORTH — Missed opportunities cost Argyle in a 14-6 loss to Dallas South Oak Cliff on Friday in the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.
Update
FORT WORTH — Missed opportunities cost Argyle in a 14-6 loss to Dallas South Oak Cliff on Friday in the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0