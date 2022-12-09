Read full article on original website
Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses
“Black Adam” has hardly been given a hero’s welcome in its box office run, generating just $387 million globally after seven weeks on the big screen. That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Six Different Animation Styles
While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
Quentin Tarantino says people who don't like the violence or use of the N-word in his movies should 'see something else': 'I'm not making them for you'
"If you have a problem with my movies then they aren't the movies to go see," the writer-director said on HBO Max's "Who's Talking With Chris Wallace."
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry
Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's super secret cameo actor finally addresses their role
The actor said he had to lie to his entire family for months to keep his involvement in the Marvel sequel a secret
A list of the coolest films releasing this winter
Traditionally, the biggest blockbusters of the year are released in the summer and the awards contenders in the fall, but that has begun to change in the last couple of years with films like “Deadpool” and “Black Panther” finding success with February releases and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” having a late December release, creating the winter film season from December through February. Here are some of the biggest releases hitting theaters this winter.
Why Hollywood Should Leave Dead Actors Alone (Guest Column)
When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” recently opened, audiences did not see a reanimated Chadwick Boseman. Instead, the title character’s sister, played by Letitia Wright, took over as the superhero. The technology existed for a digitized Boseman to reprise his celebrated 2018 star turn — but allowing a new, living actor to fill the role was the right call, not just for the franchise, but for the medium of film. The resurrection of dead actors in film through AI — a growing trend — is bad for the acting community and it’s bad for the movies. So far, Hollywood has thankfully kept...
Most US films in Sundance Film Festival dramatic, documentary competitions directed by women, people of color for first time
Story at a glance The annual Sundance Film Festival, which will take place Jan. 19-23 in Utah, showcases the year’s best independent films. The largest festival of its kind in the country, this year’s director nominations for dramatic and documentary films mark a significant step forward for representation, as for the first time since the…
Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More
Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
Oscar-Qualifying Film Festivals Transformed Awards Season Into a Competitive Short Film Race
Editor’s note: On Friday, December 9, IndieWire is co-hosting a special screening of 2023 Oscar-qualified short films as part of LA3C in partnership with National Geographic Documentary Films and ShortsTV. Apply to the attend the event in Los Angeles at this link. Almost 40 years ago, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a rule change that would send a ripple effect throughout the film community. Years before the expansion of Best Picture to 10 categories or the introduction of a Best Animated Feature category, the Academy made a small adjustment to its bylaws that would inject a powerful...
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
