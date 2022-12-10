ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jim
1d ago

She keeps hacking away at the middle class : More benefits for poor, wage increases for politicians, tax breaks for corporations, leniency for hardened criminals, stricter gun laws for the innocent and increased property taxes for homeowners.

News Tender

Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface

Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session

Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Albany lawmakers’ pay-raise chutzpah

For months, state lawmakers have refused to head back to Albany for a special session to address the well-documented flaws in recent criminal-justice reforms. But now, with elections safely over, they’re talking about rushing up for a “special” to … vote themselves a pay hike. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie even has the chutzpah to claim legislators deserve a raise. And Gov. Kathy Hochul has given the idea her blessing. The lawmakers’ gripe: Any pay hike couldn’t take effect until at least January 2027 unless they vote before Jan. 1 this year. Plus, court rulings sidelined the raise they expected (after...
ALBANY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Graduation of 18 New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 18 new graduates from the 23rd Basic School for Environmental Conservation Police Officers. As part of the Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement, the Officers will work in communities statewide to protect fish and wildlife and preserve environmental quality across New York. The ceremony held at the Empire Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse celebrated graduates who completed six months of law enforcement and natural resources training in the classroom and in the field.
Lite 98.7

DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023

Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
WIBX 950

New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?

Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
NY1

Letitia James on the hot seat

New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Syracuse.com

Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
