Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Croatia, Morocco target third-place medal at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The chances of the winning the World Cup might have gone for Croatia and Morocco, but “immortality” is at stake when the two teams meet in Saturday’s third-place playoff. Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić dispelled the notion it would be a meaningless contest...
Citrus County Chronicle
After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn't seem so crazy now.
Citrus County Chronicle
France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad. Coach Didier Deschamps said two players with symptoms, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot, were isolated earlier this week and didn’t play in France's 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.
Citrus County Chronicle
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With surging runs and a striker’s instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of 5-feet-6 (1.70-meter) predators in a partnership that put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Teen dream: Brazil's Endrick, 16, signs with Real Madrid
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian teenager Endrick says it's a “dream come true” to join Real Madrid, even if he has to wait a bit. The 16-year-old sensation for Brazilian club Palmeiras will move to Spain when he turns 18 — in July 2024.
Citrus County Chronicle
EU legal adviser sides with UEFA, FIFA in Super League case
BRUSSELS (AP) — Super League was dealt a blow when an EU legal adviser proposed the European Court of Justice should back UEFA and FIFA in blocking the breakaway competition. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposed on Thursday that the court recognize FIFA-UEFA rules under which Super League should be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia's Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso during...
Comments / 0