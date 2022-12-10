ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Local players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level. “Probably five...
THOMSON, GA
southgatv.com

Fitzgerald falls to Thompson in 2A state championship

ATLANTA – The 2A state championship between Fitzgerald and Thomson saw two teams entering with a 14 game win streak, but it was the Bulldogs taking down the Purple Hurricanes 32-27 to win their first state title since 2002. Bulldogs running back, Jontavis Curry, rushed for three touchdowns and...
FITZGERALD, GA
press update

Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victory

Augusta University men's basketball team had a dominant performance against the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes, securing a 74-65 victory. Tyshaun Crawford led the team with a career-high 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, showcasing his impressive skill and athleticism. The Jaguars improved to 7-1 with the win, while the Hurricanes fell to 5-3.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
golfcoastmagazine.com

TIGER NOT READY FOR AUGUSTA NATIONAL

BELLEAIR, Fla. — If nothing else, Saturday night’s made-for-television The Match showed that Tiger Woods is not ready to resume play on the PGA Tour. It was painful to watch him limp around Pelican Golf Club despite having a golf cart to carry him from tee to green.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Comeback

Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett

They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJBF.com

Thomson vs. Prince Avenue 2

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade. ‘We built this’: Cherokee County students wrap up …. 'We built this': Cherokee County students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house. GMA Saturday Forecast. A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road. A horse and woman...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown. From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year. “Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd! Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy