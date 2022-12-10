Read full article on original website
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
scoreatl.com
Michael Youngblood & Najeh Wilkins join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’
The 184th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title ” video podcast will feature Thomson head coach Michael Youngblood after his team’s 32-27 finals victory over Fitzgerald in the Class 2A championship. Following Youngblood’s exclusive interview, Craig Sager II...
WRDW-TV
Local players struggle to get attention from college recruiters
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level. “Probably five...
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald falls to Thompson in 2A state championship
ATLANTA – The 2A state championship between Fitzgerald and Thomson saw two teams entering with a 14 game win streak, but it was the Bulldogs taking down the Purple Hurricanes 32-27 to win their first state title since 2002. Bulldogs running back, Jontavis Curry, rushed for three touchdowns and...
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victory
Augusta University men's basketball team had a dominant performance against the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes, securing a 74-65 victory. Tyshaun Crawford led the team with a career-high 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, showcasing his impressive skill and athleticism. The Jaguars improved to 7-1 with the win, while the Hurricanes fell to 5-3.
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
golfcoastmagazine.com
TIGER NOT READY FOR AUGUSTA NATIONAL
BELLEAIR, Fla. — If nothing else, Saturday night’s made-for-television The Match showed that Tiger Woods is not ready to resume play on the PGA Tour. It was painful to watch him limp around Pelican Golf Club despite having a golf cart to carry him from tee to green.
Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett
They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WJBF.com
Thomson vs. Prince Avenue 2
Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade. ‘We built this’: Cherokee County students wrap up …. 'We built this': Cherokee County students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house. GMA Saturday Forecast. A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road. A horse and woman...
WRDW-TV
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown. From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year. “Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd! Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined […]
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies this evening will start to break up by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s this evening and then drop to the upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the northeast tonight. High pressure builds in to...
Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WMAZ
Georgia baby taken off sedation after suffering burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — After a freak accident left a Powder Springs child with burns all over his little body, his family is sharing promising news about his recovery. Little Amahd is now off sedation, according to the family. He's not out of the woods yet, his mother said, adding the next few days are critical to his recovery process.
Red and Black
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
