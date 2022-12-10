Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
fox56news.com
Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: ‘Walk for Warmth’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he’s walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. After everything Kentucky kids have been through this year, he said...
WKYT 27
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
WTVQ
Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
fox56news.com
Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through Dec. 11
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has plenty of animals ready for Kentuckians to adopt this holiday season. PAWS is offering a special deal to adopt for just $25 through Dec. 11. The shelter has hit a code-red status because they’re at max capacity....
wbontv.com
Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning
An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WKYT 27
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
fox56news.com
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
kentuckylantern.com
Listening to the pre-election preaching in one small Kentucky town
LAWRENCEBURG — With the election just three weeks away, my small, rural Kentucky town was suddenly “ate up,” as Grandma Ann might say, not with politics but with sex and sin. The Oct. 17 meeting of the Anderson County school board was standing room only, and the...
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
WKYT 27
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
WKYT 27
Covey’s Christmas Giveaway
WKYT 27
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
fox56news.com
'Walking on broken glass': Local woman shares journey with stiff person syndrome
"I felt really bad for her. She is going to have a long, tough time. Your life will never be the same," said 75-year-old Maureen Materna, of Rocky River. ‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey …. "I felt really bad for her. She is going to have...
spectrumnews1.com
'People won't be able to afford that'; Community raises concerns about proposed utility increases
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — After a nearly five-hour city council meeting in Georgetown, community members may be asked to pay higher water and sewer fees. It comes after two mistakes that the mayor said cost taxpayers nearly $50 million. Georgetown resident Caitlin Tudor is just one of the many frustrated...
Kentucky firefighter, patient treated after suspected fentanyl exposure
A Spencer County firefighter was taken to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure.
fox56news.com
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is still under investigation. The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that took...
