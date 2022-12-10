ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through Dec. 11

PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has plenty of animals ready for Kentuckians to adopt this holiday season. PAWS is offering a special deal to adopt for just $25 through Dec. 11. The shelter has hit a code-red status because they’re at max capacity....
PARIS, KY
wbontv.com

Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning

An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Covey’s Christmas Giveaway

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Covey’s Auto Repair & Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Covey’s Auto Repair & Service, visit http://coveysauto.com. Everybody could use some extra money, right? Especially with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is still under investigation. The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that took...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy