Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?

When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit News

What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?

Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game

Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'

Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

