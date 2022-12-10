Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Kevin O’Connell Will Experience Another New “First” This Week
The Minnesota Vikings new head coach has gone through plenty of “firsts” during his inaugural season as head coach. On Sunday, Kevin O’Connell will experience another new “first” as he gets to show his chops against a familiar opponent. How that goes could write the way for the rest of the season.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Lions are seeking their sixth victory of the season.
Detroit News
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?
Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Vikings May Have Potential DC Replacement Already in the Building
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game
Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Mississippi St. Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61
Colorful offensive genius knowns as 'Pirate,' 'Mad Scientist' was never boring
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Source: Cole Beasley to unretire, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, is reportedly coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Detroit News
For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'
Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
