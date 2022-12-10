ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 137

Jerrica
3d ago

Make her pay for filing frivolous lawsuits, just wasting the Courts time! Guess she'll hire the other frauds, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, the Republican party is a hot mess and an embarrassment to the USA!

Reply(26)
69
Kim Conaty
2d ago

Oh would you look at that..YET ANOTHER NARCISSISTIC LOSER!🤦🏼‍♀️ Jeezuz, literally WTH is WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE? They are so INCREDIBLY WEAK! My grandson loses a baseball game and accepts loss with MORE GRACE THAN THESE FOLKS!!! He's 9!! WOW!!!!

Reply(3)
32
rogue squadron
3d ago

better headline: republican kari lake gets traded to russia for paul whelan so we don't have to hear her contrived whining anymore

Reply(2)
61
Related
The Center Square

Lake sues to reverse election loss in Arizona governor race

(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit contesting the results of her race on Friday afternoon. The lawsuit argues that a significant number of ballots should be considered illegal and calls for an election audit in Maricopa County. Most notably, it asks for Lake to be declared the winner of the election and to ignore the current certification of the results. Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, won by 17,117 votes statewide, which is outside of the automatic recount margin of 0.5 percent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
NBC News

2022 counties: Who voted, who didn’t and why candidates matter

Last week’s runoff win by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia marked the official end of the 2022 midterm elections. And with that, the Data Download takes a look at what we learned from some of our County to County locales in this cycle. Going into 2022, the NBC...
GEORGIA STATE
AZFamily

Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday

"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
ARIZONA STATE
Complex

Founder of Proud Boys’ Hawaii Chapter, Texas Man Receive 4-Year Prison Sentences for January 6th Riot

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of Proud Boys and another person were sentenced to four years in prison for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Nicholas Ochs, a 36-year-old Proud Boys leader from Honolulu, and Nicholas DeCarlo, a 32-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, were sentenced on Friday to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

NBC News

558K+
Followers
62K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy