New York State

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
New “Hidden” Fee Catches the Hudson Valley Off Guard

Is this the straw that breaks the camels back, or a necessary program that can help our planet? A new fee that many Hudson Valley residents have begun noticing on their receipts have some shoppers up in arms, while other are applauding the the recent initiative. New York's PaintCare Recovery...
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
8 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Cross Country Skiing

Are you getting ready for winter? There are many places that you can step outside and enjoying not only fresh air, but also get some exercise and have some fun. Have you ever tried cross country skiing? It is a great way to get some cardio and full body exercise.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Hunter Kills Black Bear Illegally on Wildlife Refuge in New York

A hunter is accused of shooting what may have been the first black bear on a wildlife refuge in New York with a compound bow. A spotlight detail in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on November 18 turned up a bear shot earlier the same day. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Federal Wildlife officers conducted an investigation to find out who was responsible.
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?

Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened

A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York

Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Look! Another NY Thruway Rest Area Complete w/Shake Shack

There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
