Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Petition Circulating To Stop Firewood Burn Ban In New York
Recently, there have been rumors in New York State that a potential ban is looming for those who heat their homes or businesses with wood. Since then, there have been multiple groups that have come forward to try to keep any bills from making progress in The Empire State. There...
Every New Yorker Knows: The 5 Keys to Plunging a Clogged Toilet
Ok, it happened. The toilet has backed up. You have company, or your mother-in-law, or even a date at the house and you are mortified. What do you do? Call a plumber? Pray that no one has to use the bathroom?. While the latter might not be super effective, I...
New “Hidden” Fee Catches the Hudson Valley Off Guard
Is this the straw that breaks the camels back, or a necessary program that can help our planet? A new fee that many Hudson Valley residents have begun noticing on their receipts have some shoppers up in arms, while other are applauding the the recent initiative. New York's PaintCare Recovery...
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State
New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
8 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Cross Country Skiing
Are you getting ready for winter? There are many places that you can step outside and enjoying not only fresh air, but also get some exercise and have some fun. Have you ever tried cross country skiing? It is a great way to get some cardio and full body exercise.
New York State Laws That You Didn’t Know Came Out in 2022
Did you know about these New York State laws? We may have heard about them and forgotten that they went through. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Hunter Kills Black Bear Illegally on Wildlife Refuge in New York
A hunter is accused of shooting what may have been the first black bear on a wildlife refuge in New York with a compound bow. A spotlight detail in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on November 18 turned up a bear shot earlier the same day. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Federal Wildlife officers conducted an investigation to find out who was responsible.
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
Extra Police Will Be Patrolling New York Roads Across Empire State
New York State Police will increase its presence on roads across the state. Here's why. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month. Hochul also confirmed a series of what's described as targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the Empire State. "New York has zero tolerance...
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Look! Another NY Thruway Rest Area Complete w/Shake Shack
There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
