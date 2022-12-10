Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week
Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week. The family's apartment building was burning at the time. Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation. The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check. Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Colorado family facing unexpected challenges after traumatic birth
Amy Presutti and her newborn baby have been dealing with unexpected health issues, causing several challenges for their family of five
Denver store helping provide socks for incoming migrants
A teen is partnering with his father's sock business to provide socks and money for migrants arriving in Denver.
Live updates: I-70 closed between E-470 and Kansas border
An incoming winter storm will bring blizzard warnings to northeastern Colorado and will drop more than a foot of snow in the mountains by the time it's over.
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday
Monday will be mild in Denver with highs in the 50s with increasing clouds all before a large snowstorm moves in later today. The Northeastern Plains have blizzard warnings in effect all day Tuesday with snow and high winds. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert …
