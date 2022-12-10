ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Witness: 'Aggressive' driving before deadly I-25 crash

FOX31 continues to follow a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 25 in Weld County over the summer. Talya Cunningham reports on what a witness saw that day. Witness: ‘Aggressive’ driving before deadly I-25 …. FOX31 continues to follow a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 25 in...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains. ‘Closure’ for victim in 2018 bowling alley shooting. The victim in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow

The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. ‘Closure’ for victim in 2018 bowling alley shooting. The victim in a 2018 Lone Tree bowling alley shooting said the sentencing of Peter Le was a relief for him...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season

The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season. The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Denver weather: This is a hard snowstorm to forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Fleet of Ferraris deliver toys to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Dozens of cars filled with toys drove up to unload outside of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday. Fleet of Ferraris deliver toys to Rocky Mountain …. Dozens of cars filled with toys drove up to unload outside of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday. ‘Weekend of Healing’...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm before the storm

Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week

Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week. The family's apartment building was burning at the time. Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation. The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check. Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state

A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday

Monday will be mild in Denver with highs in the 50s with increasing clouds all before a large snowstorm moves in later today. The Northeastern Plains have blizzard warnings in effect all day Tuesday with snow and high winds. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Mild Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert …
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy