Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
WAND TV
Carbon capture facility to bring new jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur has been capturing and sequestering CO2 from facilities for years, storing the liquefied gas more than 6,000 feet underground. Now, they're looking to expand that service with a pipeline from Iowa to Decatur, Illinois. "Wolf Carbon Solutions have a pipeline that will connect two facilities...
WAND TV
Candidates file for school board seats across Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Board of Education are starting to file for open seats across Macon County. The filing period ends at 5:00pm, Monday 19 so there is still time to submit paperwork. Here are some of the candidates who have already filed:. Maroa Forsyth CUSD #2. Matthew Crawford.
WAND TV
Decatur firefighters provide shopping trip for DPS students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Firefighters Local 505 serves the community in and out of the fire engine. Once again, members of the union raised money to take local children on a child-guided shopping trip. Sixteen children got to spend $150 each on clothing and shoes. All while shopping with a firefighter.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
wjol.com
Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
WAND TV
DPS Board of Ed. to vote on agreement to buy back Woodrow Wilson School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an agreement with the City of Decatur for DPS to buy back the soon be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Woodrow Wilson was originally built in the 1930s. It was closed as...
WAND TV
Crews respond to fire at storage facility north of Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) —The News Gazette reports northbound lanes of U.S. 45 are shutdown due to crews battling a fire along Airport Road in Urbana. According to the Gazette, smoke from a fire at the Own Your Own Storage facility at 1502 Airport Road could be seen for miles.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
newschannel20.com
The Holiday Extravaganza Returns to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Holiday Extravaganza was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the Orr Building. The extravaganza provided over a hundred craft vendors with items that range from fine arts to homemade products and home-based businesses. The public could come and see an old-fashioned cakewalk and...
northernpublicradio.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
wlds.com
Pair of Local Law Enforcement Officers Recognized for Recent Actions on the Job
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Suttles and Jacksonville Police Officer Andrew Haas were presented with Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) awards on Saturday, December 10 in Springfield for recent incidents in the Jacksonville area, one in which a motorist’s life was saved, as well as two unrelated incidents involving major drug-related seizures.
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County man arrested in Missouri for multiple thefts
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in multiple counties. Officials say on October 11, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers.
YAHOO!
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies were searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office Saturday said the 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday. Her car was found on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
WAND TV
Gas under $3/gallon in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — Need to fill up the tank? According to GasBuddy.com, multiple stations in Tuscola have gas for less than $3 per gallon today. Some of the stations require cash payment in order to get the discount.
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
