Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Police Asking Public for Help in Locating Stolen ATV
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV from a property in Oil City. According to Oil City Police, a 2004 Polaris Trailblazer 250 ATV was stolen from the 10 block of Siverly Avenue, Oil City sometime between November and the beginning of December.
Police: 2-Year-Old Child Injured in Crash on McCleery Road
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local child was injured following a one-vehicle crash caused by a thick fog in Sugarcreek Borough last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on McCleery Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say...
Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Man arrested after getting drunk at hospital while girlfriend gave birth
State police say 42 year old James Bonner was at UPMC Northwest in Venango County with his girlfriend who was waiting to give birth Friday morning.
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Man Accused of Stealing $3K in Cash, Pistol From Rockland Township Residence
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft of $3,000.00 in cash and a pistol from a Rockland Township residence. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at a residence on Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.
Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $5K in Guns, Other Items from Her Father
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who allegedly admitted to stealing multiple guns and other items valued at $4,951.00 from her father over a four-month period. According to PSP Franklin, the thefts occurred between August 5, 2022, and December...
Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
Police: Missing man last seen in Forward Township has been found
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE 12/12: Andrew, a missing man who was last seen in Forward Township, has been found, according to Elizabeth Township police. Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing man who was last seen in Forward Township. According to a post from Elizabeth Township...
Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed
Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
Police: Woman found dead with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — A woman was found dead inside a Pittsburgh home with a possible gunshot wound to the head, police said. Authorities were called to Wilhelm Street in Elliott at 11:35 p.m. Saturday after a family member found the woman. Police said there was a large amount of blood...
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
Cranberry Woman Accused of Stealing iPhone 12
According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 6. The incident reportedly occurred at a private residence along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, when a known female provided...
