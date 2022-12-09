ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
UPI News

Sam's Club soda and hot dog combo now $1.38, cheaper than Costco

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Sam's Club shoppers can rejoice with the announcement that the wholesale retail chain is lowering the price of its soda and hot dog combo meal to $1.38, making it cheaper than its chief competitor Costco. Walmart, Sam's Club's parent company, announced the move during a third...
The Independent

Capita sheds debt and sees revenues grow on new contract wins

Outsourcing giant Capita has seen its revenues lifted by its contract with the Royal Navy, with debts slimmed as it shed an area of the business.The firm reported 2% adjusted group revenue growth in the 11 months to November 30 in its pre-close trading update to investors.This was helped by its public services arm, which includes a training contract with the Royal Navy as well as revenue growth across its justice, central government and transport arms.Capita secured a three-year extension to its contract with the NHS England’s Primary Care Support England (PCSE), worth £94 million, and a two-year contract for...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023

Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

