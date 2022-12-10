Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
WDAM-TV
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a Jones County shooting suspect ended overnight Sunday after several agencies assisted in the suspect’s arrest. Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting of William Parker in Jones County on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
Abandoned skating rink catches fire in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a former skating rink in Jones County on Monday, December 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said volunteer fire department crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. at 387 Orange Drive. Firefighters found the former skating rink fully engulfed in flames […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every few months, the City of Laurel gives a civil service exam to potential new police officers and firefighters. The test is the first step in determining if you’re fit for a career in these two fields. “It really is just a general aptitude test,”...
WDAM-TV
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.
WDAM-TV
Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
Man Found Dead After Begging Police For Help, Family Says
TAYLORSVILLE, MS. — For more than 2 months, a mother in Mississippi has been living through an ongoing tragedy. Earlier in the fall, her son went missing under mysterious circumstances. Then, on November 3, 2022, pieces of a skeleton were discovered. They’re believed to be the remains of her son.
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the ongoing shooting investigation taking place in Jones County involving the suspect nicknamed “Cornbread.”. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the arrest of 46-year-old Tyrae Cooley, of Moselle, on a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension in relation to the case.
WDAM-TV
425 customers under boil water notice in northern Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 425 residents in part of Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice on Monday, Dec. 12, for customers who live between the intersection of Deer Run and Old Hwy 11 and the intersection of Richburg Road and Old Hwy 11. The notice also includes any customers who live on adjacent roads, excluding McMahon Road and Richburg Road.
WDAM-TV
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
Driver ejected from truck during Jones County crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5. The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup. According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway […]
WDAM-TV
Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.
Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
WDAM-TV
Grand larceny cases rising during holidays
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
