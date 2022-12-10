Read full article on original website
$1.1M 'B.O.O.S.T.' program to support Moline small businesses
MOLINE, Ill. — If you run a small business in Moline or you're thinking about opening one up, you could get anywhere from $10,000 to $80,000 from the city to help your business grow. The city of Moline is working on a new program called B.O.O.S.T. which stands for...
KWQC
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
KCRG.com
Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season. This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.
KWQC
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
Doug Cropper leaving Genesis Health System for LDS leadership position in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The president and CEO of Genesis Health System will be leaving the company next year, according to a news release from the health care provider. Doug Cropper, Genesis's president and CEO, announced on Dec. 12 that he will be leaving his position in June 2023 to pursue a full-time leadership position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Police hits milestone with 20th toy drive
A big milestone for Davenport Police this weekend as they held their 20th annual toy drive to benefit local children during the holidays. The event raises money and collects new toys specifically for children and families involved in family resource programs. There were two collection sites where you could go...
Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
WQAD
Donations pour in at Davenport Police Association's 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive
All of the donations go to support Family Resources Inc. You can donate toys on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NorthPark Mall.
KWQC
150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 30 teams from the Quad Cities area competed in the QC FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) Lego League robotics event. The event was held at Putnam museum, where about 150 students, aged 9-14, put their autonomous robots on display as well as their research on an energy-related problem, both of which they have been working on since early fall.
Ballet Quad Cities holds final performance at Rock Island location, set to move to Moline
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ballet Quad Cities is planning for a big move come the new year. The local organization held its final performance of the Nutcracker, Sunday, Dec. 11. at 2:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. At the show, Ballet Quad Cities set up a booth, advertising its soon-to-be new headquarters. It's moving from Rock Island to downtown Moline.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
ourquadcities.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus at Botanical Center 1 night only
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the Botanical Center, Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 – one night only – for “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, when...
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
Davenport to close Buchanan, Monroe, Washington elementary schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools will close at the end of the school year, after the Davenport Community School District board voted on the planned closures Monday night. It's phase one of the district's long-range facilities plan with the goal to address the district's...
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
WQAD
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
WQAD
90-year-old Geneseo woman graduates from NIU
Joyce DeFauw's college journey was put on hold while she raised her family. She returned to school online in 2019.
WQAD
