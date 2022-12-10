Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man who stopped to help a seemingly stranded woman on the side of a road in Northern California last week was allegedly zip-tied and set on fire by her and two men who then stole his car, police said, according to a report. The two men stepped out...
FireRescue1
Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city
SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
Citrus Heights to have extra officers on duty to prevent driving under the influence during the holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will have extra officers on duty to emphasize enforcement against drivers who appear under the influence for the rest of the year and throughout the holiday season. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, through New Year’s Day, extra officers […]
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s helicopter makes emergency landing in eastern county area
A helicopter from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has made an emergency landing in an area near Rancho Cordova in eastern Sacramento County. ABC 10 News is reporting that there were two deputies on board and there were no injuries. Pulse Point shows the call came in at 2:19 pm...
Two people injured in North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
Explosion that left 3 hurt, dozens displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — An explosion at a Stockton apartment complex that left three people hurt and dozens of families displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton Police Department officials told ABC10 Saturday. The blast happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood...
Helicopter makes emergency landing, no passengers injured, sheriffs office says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter had an emergency landing in a field Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The landing occurred near Douglas Road and Grant Line Road in Rancho Cordova. According to Metro Fire, preliminary information said two deputies were in the helicopter when it landed. […]
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
Fire officials: Drivers stuck in cars after power lines topple down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are trapped inside of their cars after power lines toppled in Sacramento County, fire officials said. According to crews with the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento, multiple power lines came down around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The lines...
kubaradio.com
Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Wrong-Way Driver Causes Injuries
Del Paso Boulevard Accident Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way driver in Sacramento ended up crashing into a crime scene investigation vehicle and striking a pedestrian. The accident occurred on December 7 on Del Paso Boulevard between Evergreen Street and Olivera Way at about 2:30 p.m. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the CSI vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the collision.
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
Man hurt after drive-by shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of William Moss Boulevard, not far from Paul E. Weston Park. Stockton Police Department said the 34-year-old victim was standing in front of his...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Stockton Results in Injuries
Accident on Benjamin Holt Drive Involves Three Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash near Stockton on December 9 caused minor injuries when three cars collided. The collision happened at the intersection of west Benjamin Holt Drive and Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, north of Stockton, around 3:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it involved a Cadillac and Honda. The Honda sustained major rear-end damage. The Cadillac had front-end damage. The CHP is investigating to determine fault in the accident.
KCRA.com
5 cars trapped temporarily between downed, live powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five cars with people inside them were trapped between downed and active powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities said Saturday. The powerlines are down near the intersection of Florin Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Authorities believe no one has serious injuries.
Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning. It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 4