ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old victim found, suspect arrested

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEGRF_0jdpX3Qz00

MIDVALE, Utah — A 4-year-old was rescued after an AMBER Alert was issued for her alleged kidnapping by a man in Midvale Friday evening.

The suspect was apprehended the following day.

The investigation began around 7:30 p.m. when the ex-girlfriend of 22-year-old Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo called him for a ride in the area of Tuscany View Drive and Bingham Junction Highway. Police say he picked up the woman and her 4-year-old niece, then stabbed the woman, dragged her out of the vehicle, and left her on the side of the road as he drove away.

The woman, who is 22 years old, was still hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday but she is improving slightly and is expected to survive, police told FOX 13 News.

Her 4-year-old niece was still in the car as Hidalgo drove away, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. An AMBER Alert was then issued around 9:10 p.m.

Shortly after the alert, a woman called police and said she found the girl on the side of the road, not far from the initial stabbing incident.

FOX 13 News reporter Spencer Joseph arrived at the scene when the woman asked for help in connecting with police after finding the child. FOX 13 photojournalist Richard Bork captured the moment the girl was taken by a police officer and placed safely inside an SUV.

Rivera said officers found Hidalgo's vehicle on the side of I-15 near 3300 South, but it was abandoned and Hidalgo was not inside.

"This is a very violent crime," Rivera said Friday night. "Somebody that would just stab someone, leave them in the streets, and then drop off a child in the near area in this weather, in the dark... he needs to be caught."

Hidalgo was eventually located and arrested Saturday in Ogden, near 24th Street and A Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bix71_0jdpX3Qz00 Kelsey Silversmith

Comments / 8

Sunnyside
5d ago

The child was found one minute after alert went out but the guy is still on the loose. If it happened at 730 why wait until almost 930pk to issue alert crazy especially in a domestic violence situation like this.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer's nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was booked...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police identify skier that died at Solitude

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department has confirmed that a previously missing 37-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday. UPD identified the man as 37-year-old Devon O’Connell from Cottonwood Heights. UPD Sgt. Melody Culter said O’Connell was an experienced skier and authorities are still looking to...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident

MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
upr.org

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Davis County Task Force conducted undercover drug bust

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After receiving a tip from a sister law enforcement agency, an Officer with the Davis County Task Force planned a large-scale undercover drug bust. The Task Force was informed of a 40-year-old, named Braden Larkin, allegedly selling meth. The tip came Nov. 30, and after...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Missing skier found dead at Solitude in Utah

SOLITUDE SKI RESORT (KSL.com) — The body of a skier who went missing at Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday was found Tuesday by search crews. Unified police confirmed the body of Devon O’Connell, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, was found about 8:15 a.m. in a thick wooded area near the bottom of the Sensation ski run. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said investigators are looking at the possibility that O’Connell hit a tree.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
KAYSVILLE, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy