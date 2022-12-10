ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

'@ Your Service': Weight Loss & Bariatric Surgery

OSWEGO, NY — Although weight loss is never easy, the Center for Weight Loss & Surgery at Oswego Health can lead you on a successful journey to a healthier life style. Today, Dr. Kenneth Cooper is here to tell us more about how bariatric surgery can be an effective step towards improving one's overall health.
Syracuse chapter of 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' delivers 3-thousandth bed

The Syracuse chapter of 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' celebrated a big milestone Saturday morning, volunteers of the 'sleep in heavenly peace' chapter in Syracuse were up bright and early delivering and assembling beds by hand for kids ages 3 to 17. The non-profit delivered its 3,000 beds to a child...
PEACE Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters holiday party returns

Syracuse, New York — Peace Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party was back indoors this weekend, Sunday, December 12th for the first time since 2019. It happened at the Bishop Ludden Junior Senior High School in Syracuse. Three primary stations were set up a gift giving area where...
Today's Special Cafe in Syracuse says goodbye

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Today's Special Cafe in downtown Syracuse is closing its doors for a final time, Sunday, December 11th. The restaurant has been located in the State Tower building located on South Warren Street since 2005. In a Facebook post, owner and management said they are closing...
Kettlethon raises $31,000 for the Salvation Army

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thanks to the generous support of the viewers of CNY Central, the Salvation Army now has a lot more money to support families this holiday season. The third annual Kettlethon ran Friday, with viewers calling in all day long to pledge donations. In total, $31,000 was...
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
Sauquoit women found on New Hartford road in November dies from injuries

New Hartford, N.Y. — A 30-year-old woman from Sauquoit has died from injuries sustained in an incident on November 30th, according to New Hartford Police. In a statement released Saturday, police say the woman, 30-year-old Martha Staring, was found lying injured in the middle of Elm Street in the town of New Hartford at around 10:00 pm on November 30th. Police say that when they arrived they found that Staring had suffered a "serious physical injury" and was transported to a hospital.
More than Just Books: Onondaga Free Library Artist of the Month

Onondaga, NY — The artist of the month gallery at the Onondaga Free Library offers a quiet place to enjoy the work. For over a decade a different artist’s work has been prominently displayed on the library's second floor. Chantal Rothermel, the Marketing and Outreach Coordinator at the...
Syracuse Police Department discusses chase protocols within the city of Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses chase protocols within the city of Syracuse and ways to prevent your holiday gifts from being...
20-year-old man hit by car in Rome dies of injuries

Rome, NY — The 20-year-old man who was hit by a car in Rome has now died of his injuries. According to Rome Police, they were called to the area of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street on Wednesday, December 7th around 5:19 p.m. '. Police say a...
Micron mega fab in Onondaga County likely here for long term: "Chip War" author

Professor Chris Miller is optimistic about the long-term future of Micron in Central New York. “Once a region begins to play a big role in the chip industry, there's a lot of factors that keep companies investing in that area,” said Miller. The acclaimed professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University has become a leading expert in the field of chip manufacturing. He authored the book, “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology”.
AAA: Gas prices down again this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday is $3.57. That's a drop of 9 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.26, down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, down 11 cents since last Monday.
Ithaca man arrested after assaulting roommate with a hammer

ITHACA, N.Y. — Edward Sumeriski, 53, of Ithaca, was arrested in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, after attacking his roommate with a hammer. According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street following a report of a dispute. The victim said he confronted his roommate about playing music too loud and asked him to turn it down. This is when a physical fight ensued, according to authorities, and when Sumeriski struck the victim in the head with a hammer.
Onondaga County Democrats, new Sheriff skeptical of jail consolidation plans

The Onondaga County Legislature will examine a proposal from the County Executive to shut down the Jamesville Correctional Facility in committees in January. Ryan McMahon's administration provided a detailed briefing on the proposal to Republicans on the legislature; Democrats were left in the dark, according to legislative Minority Leader Chris Ryan.

