New Hartford, N.Y. — A 30-year-old woman from Sauquoit has died from injuries sustained in an incident on November 30th, according to New Hartford Police. In a statement released Saturday, police say the woman, 30-year-old Martha Staring, was found lying injured in the middle of Elm Street in the town of New Hartford at around 10:00 pm on November 30th. Police say that when they arrived they found that Staring had suffered a "serious physical injury" and was transported to a hospital.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO