Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Weight Loss & Bariatric Surgery
OSWEGO, NY — Although weight loss is never easy, the Center for Weight Loss & Surgery at Oswego Health can lead you on a successful journey to a healthier life style. Today, Dr. Kenneth Cooper is here to tell us more about how bariatric surgery can be an effective step towards improving one's overall health.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse chapter of 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' delivers 3-thousandth bed
The Syracuse chapter of 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' celebrated a big milestone Saturday morning, volunteers of the 'sleep in heavenly peace' chapter in Syracuse were up bright and early delivering and assembling beds by hand for kids ages 3 to 17. The non-profit delivered its 3,000 beds to a child...
cnycentral.com
DPS reminds students to take necessary steps to protect their homes before winter break
SYRACUSE, NY — Final exams have arrived and many students will depart our campus over the next week for the winter break. The Department of Public Safety is reminding the University community to take the necessary steps to protect their home and belongings before they leave. For those of...
cnycentral.com
PEACE Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters holiday party returns
Syracuse, New York — Peace Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party was back indoors this weekend, Sunday, December 12th for the first time since 2019. It happened at the Bishop Ludden Junior Senior High School in Syracuse. Three primary stations were set up a gift giving area where...
cnycentral.com
Today's Special Cafe in Syracuse says goodbye
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Today's Special Cafe in downtown Syracuse is closing its doors for a final time, Sunday, December 11th. The restaurant has been located in the State Tower building located on South Warren Street since 2005. In a Facebook post, owner and management said they are closing...
cnycentral.com
Kettlethon raises $31,000 for the Salvation Army
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thanks to the generous support of the viewers of CNY Central, the Salvation Army now has a lot more money to support families this holiday season. The third annual Kettlethon ran Friday, with viewers calling in all day long to pledge donations. In total, $31,000 was...
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
cnycentral.com
Sauquoit women found on New Hartford road in November dies from injuries
New Hartford, N.Y. — A 30-year-old woman from Sauquoit has died from injuries sustained in an incident on November 30th, according to New Hartford Police. In a statement released Saturday, police say the woman, 30-year-old Martha Staring, was found lying injured in the middle of Elm Street in the town of New Hartford at around 10:00 pm on November 30th. Police say that when they arrived they found that Staring had suffered a "serious physical injury" and was transported to a hospital.
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse is preparing for the first significant snowfall by hiring more drivers
Syracuse, N.Y. — So far, there has been Lake Effect snow impacting northern areas of Central New York. However, the city of Syracuse has yet to see any significant snowfall this season. Chef Rich Strub of the downtown restaurant, Eden, said he has already been preparing for the possible...
cnycentral.com
Amazon donates 2,000 S.U. basketball tickets to Syracuse City students and families
Syracuse, NY — Amazon's SYR1 Fulfillment Center worked with the Syracuse City School District (and Otto the Orange) to donate 2,000 Syracuse University basketball tickets to students and their families. The tickets were handed out on December 12th at Huntington PreK-8 School. The general manager for Amazon's SYR1 Fulfillment...
cnycentral.com
More than Just Books: Onondaga Free Library Artist of the Month
Onondaga, NY — The artist of the month gallery at the Onondaga Free Library offers a quiet place to enjoy the work. For over a decade a different artist’s work has been prominently displayed on the library's second floor. Chantal Rothermel, the Marketing and Outreach Coordinator at the...
cnycentral.com
Wet snow showers continue tonight and seasonably cold weather continues for the week ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected wet snow blanketed central New York on Sunday with a few inches of accumulation. For the rest of tonight we still have some wet snow showers, freezing drizzle and a few rain showers moving through. The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo and Binghamton are continuing...
cnycentral.com
Hamilton Central School District closed Monday due to bus driver shortage
Hamilton Central School District will be closed on Monday. The school announced Monday morning that it would not be opened due to a bus driver shortage. The school did not say if the school would be open on Tuesday. The Board of Education workshop is still on as scheduled.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses chase protocols within the city of Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses chase protocols within the city of Syracuse and ways to prevent your holiday gifts from being...
cnycentral.com
Consistent seasonable chill this week as we monitor a new storm Thursday into Friday
It will be consistently cold this week with temperatures a bit below normal, but not exceptionally so. Having said that, temperatures will reach a level that we have not seen in 8 1/2 months!. The last time Syracuse reached under 20 degrees was on March 29th. It looks likely that...
cnycentral.com
20-year-old man hit by car in Rome dies of injuries
Rome, NY — The 20-year-old man who was hit by a car in Rome has now died of his injuries. According to Rome Police, they were called to the area of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street on Wednesday, December 7th around 5:19 p.m. '. Police say a...
cnycentral.com
Micron mega fab in Onondaga County likely here for long term: "Chip War" author
Professor Chris Miller is optimistic about the long-term future of Micron in Central New York. “Once a region begins to play a big role in the chip industry, there's a lot of factors that keep companies investing in that area,” said Miller. The acclaimed professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University has become a leading expert in the field of chip manufacturing. He authored the book, “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology”.
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices down again this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday is $3.57. That's a drop of 9 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.26, down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, down 11 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca man arrested after assaulting roommate with a hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. — Edward Sumeriski, 53, of Ithaca, was arrested in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, after attacking his roommate with a hammer. According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street following a report of a dispute. The victim said he confronted his roommate about playing music too loud and asked him to turn it down. This is when a physical fight ensued, according to authorities, and when Sumeriski struck the victim in the head with a hammer.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Democrats, new Sheriff skeptical of jail consolidation plans
The Onondaga County Legislature will examine a proposal from the County Executive to shut down the Jamesville Correctional Facility in committees in January. Ryan McMahon's administration provided a detailed briefing on the proposal to Republicans on the legislature; Democrats were left in the dark, according to legislative Minority Leader Chris Ryan.
