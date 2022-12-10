A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.

KENNER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO