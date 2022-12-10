ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Sheriff: Suspect murdered Uber driver because ‘he wanted to kill someone’

Detectives said that a suspect accused of murdering his Uber driver confessed to detectives and uploaded a video of the attack to social media. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of Brandon Jacobs in a news release and said Jacobs is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Yolanda Dillion. Dillion was working as a driver for the ridesharing service Uber on Dec. 9 when she was stabbed repeatedly, Lopinto said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
southarkansassun.com

Passenger Fatally Stabs a 59-Year-Old Uber Driver in Louisiana

Brandon Jacob, a 29-year-old Louisianan passenger, was detained for fatally stabbing a 59-year-old Uber driver and posted the said attack on social media. According to the report posted by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office via Facebook post, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, deputies responded to a stabbing report in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the West bank Expressway. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year old was suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater

Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

57-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed in Metairie crash

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Power Boulevard in Metairie on Friday night as Dierdre Thomas, 57. Thomas was walking in the left, southbound lane of Power Boulevard near the intersection of 33rd Street (map) about 9...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy