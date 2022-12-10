Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Sheriff: Suspect murdered Uber driver because ‘he wanted to kill someone’
Detectives said that a suspect accused of murdering his Uber driver confessed to detectives and uploaded a video of the attack to social media. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of Brandon Jacobs in a news release and said Jacobs is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Yolanda Dillion. Dillion was working as a driver for the ridesharing service Uber on Dec. 9 when she was stabbed repeatedly, Lopinto said.
southarkansassun.com
Passenger Fatally Stabs a 59-Year-Old Uber Driver in Louisiana
Brandon Jacob, a 29-year-old Louisianan passenger, was detained for fatally stabbing a 59-year-old Uber driver and posted the said attack on social media. According to the report posted by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office via Facebook post, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, deputies responded to a stabbing report in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the West bank Expressway. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year old was suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
fox8live.com
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
New Orleans first responders who lost their lives remembered during annual mass
Officials around the City of New Orleans gathered on Sunday to honor first responders who have lost their lives while serving and protecting their communities at the annual First Responders Mass.
New Orleans East shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
fox8live.com
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Canal Street Sunday evening, according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Canal Street around 4:32 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was...
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
NOLA.com
57-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed in Metairie crash
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Power Boulevard in Metairie on Friday night as Dierdre Thomas, 57. Thomas was walking in the left, southbound lane of Power Boulevard near the intersection of 33rd Street (map) about 9...
Fatal shooting off Canal Street
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
