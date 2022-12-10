Read full article on original website
Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
Dec. 12 is James Chase Day; get to know Spokane's first Black mayor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 40 years ago, former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner declared Dec. 12 as James Chase Day. Chase made history in 1982 by becoming Spokane's first Black mayor. Chase served one term as mayor from 1982 to 1986. Today, his name lives on through Chase Middle School, the Chase Art Gallery and the Chase Youth Commission.
Federal judge: Closing I-90 homeless camp would do 'irreparable injury'
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge granted a temporary emergency restraining order Monday against Spokane city and county, which could effectively stop the clearing of the homeless camp along I-90. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian granted the restraining order requested by Jewels Helping Hands, residents of the camp and Disability Rights Washington.
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Numerica Credit Union establishes new EWU scholarship in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union awards five Eastern Washington University students tuition scholarships annually. Now, the credit union is adding another scholarship to honor Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams. Williams was the founder of The Black Lens newspaper as well as the Carl Maxey Center. She...
Power outages in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
Project ID looking for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
Spokane flags lowered to honor Bellevue police officer killed
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all City facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to remember Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson's passing. 34-year-old Bellevue Police Officer Jackson died on Monday, Nov. 21, after he was struck by a car...
Gov. Inslee tours Catalyst Project in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be in Spokane to tour Catholic Charities Eastern Washington's (CCEW) Catalyst Project. CCEW's Catalyst Project converted a former hotel in West Hills into an emergency homeless shelter. The goal of the shelter is to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals until they can transition out of homelessness.
Spokane City launches full city plow Saturday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane snow crews transitioned into a full-city plow on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., after more snow fell overnight and Saturday morning. According to the press release, snow crews have already been deployed in residential and arterial areas across the city. Crews have been working in residential areas since Friday to address the thick snow and other snow problems in the area.
Special needs puppy from North Idaho will play in 2023 Puppy Bowl
HAUSER, Idaho — A special needs dog from a North Idaho nonprofit will be competing in the 19th Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl. Marmalade, a rescued deaf puppy from Double J Dog Ranch will be competing in the Puppy Bowl big game airing on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, on Animal Planet and will be streaming on Discovery+.
Veterans bring Pearl Harbor history to Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Just inside the front door of American Legion Post 143 in Post Falls is a 100-year-old piece of Hawaiian koa wood, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. It's beautiful, but it's what is embedded in that wood that gives meaning for...
People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of work and backlash, Catholic Charities' Catalyst Housing Project opened its doors this week. Lead peer supporter for Jewels Helping Hands Sharyl Brown said she couldn't be more excited about the Sunset Boulevard Project. "Feels so good. There's been a rollercoaster of emotions. There's...
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Spokane city council to consider resolution to protect occupants of I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider a resolution Monday night to prevent city and county law enforcement from removing people experiencing homelessness from the homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope. This action comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge granted...
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
8 underage girls suspected to be involved with FLDS leader rescued in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains descriptions of kidnapping, child marriage and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Eight underage girls were recently rescued from an Airbnb in Spokane. Documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reveal the ongoing investigation into a polygamist cult leader and his followers now accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping.
University of Idaho hosts vigil honoring lives of 4 students at Kibbie Dome
MOSCOW, Idaho — Over 1,000 people filled the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho to to honor the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle with a candlelight vigil. The vigil was held inside due to Wednesday's severe snowstorm, but people still lit up...
