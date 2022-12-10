Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WCNC
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
'Sorely overdue for a number of reasons' | NC House Select Committee recommends change to the school calendar law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
WCNC
'You don't want to encourage people' | As families push to expand drug overdose reporting protections, an NC lawmaker shares reservations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Samaritan Law in North Carolina provides legal protections for people calling 911 to report an overdose. However, hundreds of families and faith leaders say this state version falls short. Overdoses are spiking in North Carolina – the latest data from the state Department of...
WBTV
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up. Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
CMS school board takes on a new landscape with the 'fresh five' board members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a historic school board race, 5 new people will sit on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools school board, the second-largest school district in North Carolina. The five new board members join the one incumbent who narrowly kept her seat as well as the three at-large members. In...
Mecklenburg County welcomes new medical director
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has announced a new medical director this week. Dr. Bonnie Coyle, MD, MS, joins the County as its leading medical professional. “I am very excited to have Dr. Coyle join Mecklenburg County Public Health. Her clinical expertise and public health experience will...
Shanquella Robinson's loved ones, community leaders demand justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Community members by the hundreds gathered inside an Uptown Charlotte church. It was full of sober moments with an outpouring of grief, along with calls for justice tied to a young woman's death abroad. Those who packed the sanctuary at Little Rock AME Zion Church honored...
‘Fight for Shanquella’ the message as Charlotte community rallies; but still no arrests
More than 100 people gathered Saturday evening to lift up the family of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico more than six weeks ago and whose story has sparked calls from across the world for arrests to be made.
Prestigious Bellwether College Constortium nominates South Piedmont Community College for Bellwether Award in two categories
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — South Piedmont Community College (SPCC) has been selected as a Top 10 finalist for the 2023 Bellwether Award. This is the second year in a row that SPCC has earned recognition as a Bellwether Award finalist. The Bellwether Award, a prestigious national award given to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Rally In Charlotte Calls For Justice In Ongoing Death Investigation
The late 25-year-old’s parents have spoken with various news outlets about how they’re coping with their tragic loss. The tragic story of Shanquella Robinson’s death shocked the internet last month. Over the weekend, countless people from the late student’s hometown gathered at a rally to demand the justice they deserve.
After 2 homicides in 24 hours, north Charlotte community on high alert
CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed in north Charlotte this weekend within 24 hours of each other, police said. The incidents happened only 500 feet apart, just south of University City. A police report shows the first happened when a man was shot on Tom Hunter Road Saturday night....
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
Missing Davidson College student found safe, school says
DAVIDSON, N.C. — A Davidson College student has been found safe after going missing over the weekend, according to the school. Aedan Somers was last seen Saturday evening and the college’s police department was asking for the public’s help to find him. On Monday night, the college...
WCNC
VERIFY Fact Check: Can I give my dog a rawhide?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Tis the season for Christmas shopping, and while your list is full of parents, kids, and friends, don't forget about your furry family members. Dog moms and dog dads are getting the best toys for their pets, but do some of them contain hidden dangers?. A...
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
