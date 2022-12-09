ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Homeless Coalition, Hope for the Future halt Rockport housing project

The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Sophia, a new beer and bar in Belfast with an underground vibe

BELFAST—When the dimly lit basement bar on 84 Main Street in Belfast opens at 4 p.m., there’s likely going to be mellow music on the Bluetooth system or on the turntable at the end of the bar, where customers are encouraged to take in their own vinyl. Maybe there will be a few folks at the bar chatting, reading a book, or drawing in a sketchbook. In the corner, people might be playing one of the board games lining the shelves. Or sipping on a glass of red, scrolling on a phone.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
themainewire.com

Former Portland School Board Chair on Payroll Debacle: I’m Sorry

Former Portland Board of Education director Emily Figdor offered an apology to members of the Portland school community over the ongoing payroll debacle in a special letter to the Portland Press Herald over the weekend. “I want to offer my deepest apology to every Portland Public Schools staff member for...
PORTLAND, ME
Down East

The New Top of the East Is (Ahem) an Elevated Affair

Could it be that my new favorite cocktail bar in Portland is a chain hotel’s lounge? Those sorts of places are supposed to be for weary business travelers too uninspired to venture elsewhere, and yet the question weighed on me as I sipped a very good old-fashioned — subtle sweetness, restrained bittering, judicious dilution — at Top of the East, in Marriott’s downtown Westin. I tried to talk myself out of it: the vests and bowties on the staff were, perhaps, symptomatic of trying too hard at sophistication, and ouch, 20 bucks is awfully steep for an old-fashioned, even in our inflationary age. But Top of the East is the rare exorbitant cocktail joint that’s probably worth the price of admission, especially on account of the stellar views from 15 stories up.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE

