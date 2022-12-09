Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
One Night Only – Augusta Elks Hosting Christmas Pop Up Bar
It may be hard to believe, but this is the last weekend before Christmas. Your last chance to go out and have some fun with your friends!. If you are planning to go out on Saturday, one of your stops needs to be the pop-up Christmas bar at the Augusta Elks Lodge.
Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage
PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November. The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead. Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Homeless Coalition, Hope for the Future halt Rockport housing project
The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.
This EPIC Christmas Tree in Westbrook, Maine, Should be in Monument Square
Every year, we get so hyped up over the Monument Square Christmas tree in Portland that we gather in crowds to watch the lights turn on and even set up a camera so we can watch the tree live at any point in time. I don’t entirely understand the tree’s...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
Portland residents oppose request to rezone Westbrook Street property
PORTLAND, Maine — There is some debate over whether or not a parcel of land in Portland’s Stroudwater neighborhood should be rezoned. Portland’s Planning Board held a public hearing Tuesday night to consider the request. Touchstone Enterprise of Scarbrough is asking the city to rezone 52 acres...
penbaypilot.com
Sophia, a new beer and bar in Belfast with an underground vibe
BELFAST—When the dimly lit basement bar on 84 Main Street in Belfast opens at 4 p.m., there’s likely going to be mellow music on the Bluetooth system or on the turntable at the end of the bar, where customers are encouraged to take in their own vinyl. Maybe there will be a few folks at the bar chatting, reading a book, or drawing in a sketchbook. In the corner, people might be playing one of the board games lining the shelves. Or sipping on a glass of red, scrolling on a phone.
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
themainewire.com
Former Portland School Board Chair on Payroll Debacle: I’m Sorry
Former Portland Board of Education director Emily Figdor offered an apology to members of the Portland school community over the ongoing payroll debacle in a special letter to the Portland Press Herald over the weekend. “I want to offer my deepest apology to every Portland Public Schools staff member for...
Down East
The New Top of the East Is (Ahem) an Elevated Affair
Could it be that my new favorite cocktail bar in Portland is a chain hotel’s lounge? Those sorts of places are supposed to be for weary business travelers too uninspired to venture elsewhere, and yet the question weighed on me as I sipped a very good old-fashioned — subtle sweetness, restrained bittering, judicious dilution — at Top of the East, in Marriott’s downtown Westin. I tried to talk myself out of it: the vests and bowties on the staff were, perhaps, symptomatic of trying too hard at sophistication, and ouch, 20 bucks is awfully steep for an old-fashioned, even in our inflationary age. But Top of the East is the rare exorbitant cocktail joint that’s probably worth the price of admission, especially on account of the stellar views from 15 stories up.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
themainewire.com
Maine School District Bans “Non-Inclusive” Christmas Music on School Buses
Whether school bus drivers at several Maine public schools can celebrate the season by playing Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer or Frosty the Snowman during bus rides is up for debate as the school district formulates a new “holiday” music policy. The Gorham School District imposed a total ban...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
newsfromthestates.com
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Comments / 4