Savannah City Council goes caroling to spread holiday cheer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council is going caroling.

The joy of Christmas was seen and heard from downtown and points in between Friday. Council members were smiling, running around, dancing, and spreading Christmas cheer in the city.

Decked out in festive attire they boarded a trolley for Christmas caroling. The big kid in each was exciting to watch.

Singing some of their favorite songs highlighted a moment to bring the community together. They even picked up some kids along the destination to every district in the hostess city.

“It’s just something really cool that we do as a council to get out there and spread that holiday cheer, and just be able to connect with the community, and not just be about city business but just be as a community,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

“We wanna make what we do part of everyday life,” Alderman Detric Leggett said. “You know we invite people here, but we forget about the people who actually live here. And make them a part of our everyday routine.”

By all indications, neighbors had a blast celebrating the season with city leaders. This is year two for caroling with the council event.