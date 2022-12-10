NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Holiday season is in full effect and so is flu season for our canine friends. While there are no confirmed cases in East Texas as of Sunday, Dr. Kelley Koimn at Nacogdoches Animal Hospital said she makes sure to educate dog owners that come into her office about the flu. “This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets or if we are cleaning out kennels and we don’t use the proper protective techniques,” she said.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO