Lexington, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richlandsource.com

Over and out: Norton punches through Mogadore Field

Norton stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 65-42 win over Mogadore Field in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Norton and Mogadore Field played in a 57-20 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
NORTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Wooster designs winning blueprint against Mt. Vernon

Wooster collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 46-33 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Mt Vernon and Wooster played in a 52-44 game on January 20, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Caledonia River Valley edges Marion Pleasant in tough test

Caledonia River Valley derailed Marion Pleasant's hopes after a 53-46 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School last season. For more, click here.
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Uniontown Lake knocks out victory beat against Akron Firestone

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Uniontown Lake prevailed over Akron Firestone 69-51 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 10. Recently on December 2, Uniontown Lake squared off with Massillon Perry in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Caldwell imposes its will on Newcomerstown

Caldwell unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 59-28 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 10. Recently on November 30, Newcomerstown squared off with Malvern in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Canfield stops Stow-Munroe Falls in snug affair

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Canfield had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Stow-Munroe Falls 45-40 on December 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Stow-Munroe Falls and Canfield squared off with February 23, 2021 at Canfield High School last...
CANFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Sunbury Big Walnut casts spell on Columbus Bishop Watterson

Sunbury Big Walnut eventually plied victory away from Columbus Bishop Watterson 65-57 in Ohio boys basketball on December 10. Recently on December 5, Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off with Westerville Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary thumps Toledo Rogers in punishing decision

Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Toledo Rogers 68-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Akron St Vincent - St Mary squared off with Atwater Waterloo in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Conneaut cancels check from Fairport Harbor Fairport

Conneaut dumped Fairport Harbor Fairport 62-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 5, Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Pickerington North overcomes Toledo Scott

Toledo Scott was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pickerington North prevailed 58-44 in Ohio boys basketball on December 10. In recent action on December 3, Toledo Scott faced off against Columbus East and Pickerington North took on Westerville Central on December 2 at Pickerington North High School. For more, click here.
PICKERINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville dominates Cleveland Heights

Dayton Centerville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland Heights 78-54 Sunday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 11. Dayton Centerville moved in front of Cleveland Heights 15-13 to begin the second quarter.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario takes down Clear Fork

Ontario showed no mercy to Clear Fork, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 82-22 victory on December 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Ontario darted in front of Clear Fork 15-6 to begin the second quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Dresden Tri-Valley manhandles Zanesville Maysville

Dresden Tri-Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-15 win against Zanesville Maysville on December 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville faced off on February 13, 2021 at Zanesville Maysville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DRESDEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus St. Francis DeSales rides the rough off London

Columbus St. Francis DeSales put its nose to the grindstone and turned back London in a 59-44 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Recently on December 1, Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with Pataskala Licking Heights in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH

