Over and out: Norton punches through Mogadore Field
Norton stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 65-42 win over Mogadore Field in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Norton and Mogadore Field played in a 57-20 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Powerhouse performance: Eastlake North roars to big win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Eastlake North did exactly that with a 66-39 win against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 7, Eastlake North faced off against Mayfield and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on...
Bloom-Carroll outlasts Baltimore Liberty Union in topsy-turvy battle
Bloom-Carroll called "game" in the waning moments of a 65-47 defeat of Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Bloom-Carroll jumped in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 24-16 to begin the second quarter.
Wooster designs winning blueprint against Mt. Vernon
Wooster collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 46-33 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Mt Vernon and Wooster played in a 52-44 game on January 20, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Caledonia River Valley edges Marion Pleasant in tough test
Caledonia River Valley derailed Marion Pleasant's hopes after a 53-46 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School last season. For more, click here.
Uniontown Lake knocks out victory beat against Akron Firestone
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Uniontown Lake prevailed over Akron Firestone 69-51 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 10. Recently on December 2, Uniontown Lake squared off with Massillon Perry in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Caldwell imposes its will on Newcomerstown
Caldwell unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 59-28 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 10. Recently on November 30, Newcomerstown squared off with Malvern in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Canfield stops Stow-Munroe Falls in snug affair
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Canfield had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Stow-Munroe Falls 45-40 on December 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Stow-Munroe Falls and Canfield squared off with February 23, 2021 at Canfield High School last...
Sunbury Big Walnut casts spell on Columbus Bishop Watterson
Sunbury Big Walnut eventually plied victory away from Columbus Bishop Watterson 65-57 in Ohio boys basketball on December 10. Recently on December 5, Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off with Westerville Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.
St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary thumps Toledo Rogers in punishing decision
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Toledo Rogers 68-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Akron St Vincent - St Mary squared off with Atwater Waterloo in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Conneaut cancels check from Fairport Harbor Fairport
Conneaut dumped Fairport Harbor Fairport 62-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 5, Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Zanesville earns tough verdict over Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Zanesville derailed Pataskala Watkins Memorial's hopes after a 57-56 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Zanesville squared off with February 11, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Parkersburg South snatches victory over Dublin Coffman
A tight-knit tilt turned in Parkersburg South's direction just enough to squeeze past Dublin Coffman 79-73 in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Parkersburg South a 14-13 lead over Dublin Coffman.
Pickerington North overcomes Toledo Scott
Toledo Scott was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pickerington North prevailed 58-44 in Ohio boys basketball on December 10. In recent action on December 3, Toledo Scott faced off against Columbus East and Pickerington North took on Westerville Central on December 2 at Pickerington North High School. For more, click here.
Tough tussle: Richwood North Union breaks free from Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Richwood North Union fans held their breath in an uneasy 36-27 victory over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 10. Richwood North Union moved in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 4-2 to begin the second quarter.
Dayton Centerville dominates Cleveland Heights
Dayton Centerville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland Heights 78-54 Sunday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 11. Dayton Centerville moved in front of Cleveland Heights 15-13 to begin the second quarter.
Ontario takes down Clear Fork
Ontario showed no mercy to Clear Fork, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 82-22 victory on December 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Ontario darted in front of Clear Fork 15-6 to begin the second quarter.
Dresden Tri-Valley manhandles Zanesville Maysville
Dresden Tri-Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-15 win against Zanesville Maysville on December 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville faced off on February 13, 2021 at Zanesville Maysville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales rides the rough off London
Columbus St. Francis DeSales put its nose to the grindstone and turned back London in a 59-44 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Recently on December 1, Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with Pataskala Licking Heights in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
