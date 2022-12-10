A D.C. law targeting impaired drivers now has some teeth to it, according to an advocacy group working to prevent drunk and drugged driving in the D.C. region. D.C. residents with a District driver’s license will be required to enroll in the Department of Motor Vehicle’s Ignition Interlock Device Program if they have been convicted of an alcohol- or drug-related driving offense on or after Dec. 19.

