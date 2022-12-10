Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOP
DC’s in-car breathalyzer program for DUI offenders to be mandatory
A D.C. law targeting impaired drivers now has some teeth to it, according to an advocacy group working to prevent drunk and drugged driving in the D.C. region. D.C. residents with a District driver’s license will be required to enroll in the Department of Motor Vehicle’s Ignition Interlock Device Program if they have been convicted of an alcohol- or drug-related driving offense on or after Dec. 19.
WTOP
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams one of three Southern California players on The Associated Press All-America team
NEW YORK (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams one of three Southern California players on The Associated Press All-America team. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles
A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
WTOP
Students with disabilities win dispute over masks in Va. public schools
Parents of students with disabilities in Virginia public schools have won a major legal dispute, winning the right to require mask-wearing by teachers and students to help protect their children against COVID-19. One of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first acts was to stop mandatory mask wearing in public schools, signing...
WTOP
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the DC region’s first Heisman winner
D.C. native and University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is a finalist — and the betting favorite — to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. If he wins, Williams would be the first-ever player from the D.C. region to win college football’s most coveted award.
WTOP
Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state additional time to carry out an execution after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule...
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
Comments / 0