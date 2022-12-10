Read full article on original website
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup
CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan
No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Touching World Cup Moment As Heartbroken Neymar Comforted By Son Of Croatian Player
The Brazil star was in tears after the shock quarter-final defeat following penalties in Qatar.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Watch: Ronaldo Gets Emotional After Portugal World Cup Loss
The Portuguese fell to an underdog Moroccan side in what could be the 37-year-old striker’s final World Cup match.
Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
News of the death of Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam comes days after the death of US sports writer Grant Wahl.
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the State Department said. The department said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had no reason to believe Wahl’s death was the result of and praised Qatari authorities for fully cooperating with the embassy in arranging the repatriation. “We have seen no indication of foul play or anything nefarious at this point,” Price told reporters in Washington.
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Grant Wahl's Brother Believes Sports Journalist's Shocking Death Wasn't An Accident: 'I Believe He Was Killed'
Renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday, December 9, leaving the world perplexed at what caused the seemingly "healthy" writer's sudden passing. Although no evidence of foul play has been officially released to the public, Grant's brother believes his death was a homicide.Eric Wahl, who is a gay man, claimed his brother may have been murdered after he was briefly detained in Qatar while wearing a rainbow flag pride shirt. "I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup," he said in an emotional statement that...
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death
A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
David Beckham Shares Statement on Death of Grant Wahl
Wahl profiled Beckham for SI in 2007 and published a book about his Los Angeles Galaxy tenure in 2009.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the semi-final stages.
