ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Putin suggests Russia may abandon ‘first use’ nuclear doctrine

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRFum_0jdpV2uM00
Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI

His comments came in a transcript of a news conference provided by the Kremlin after his visit to Kyrgyzstan and mark the second time this week he has warned of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war.

"In the United States, there is a theory and even practice, they have it in their strategy, in the documents, this is spelled out - a preventive strike. We don't," Putin said Friday.

"We, in our strategy, have formulated a retaliatory strike."

Putin said that Russia's "reciprocal" system would currently respond if the country's early warning system detected the launch of missiles toward Russia.

He said that under the current doctrine, Russia would launch "hundreds of missiles" in retaliation and that it would be "impossible to stop them."

"But it's still a retaliatory strike," Putin said. "This means that enemy warheads falling on Russian territory is inevitable -- they will fall anyway. True, nothing will remain of the enemy, because it is impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And this of course is a deterrent -- a serious deterrent."

Putin seemed to call the United States a "potential adversary" of Russia, which "makes us think" about the threat of such a "preventive strike" by the U.S.

"We regularly conduct exercises of our nuclear forces. You see it all, we do not hide it. We inform as it should be according to our agreements with all nuclear countries, with the United States. We inform our partners that we are conducting such exercises. They do the exact same thing, I assure you," Putin said.

He added that Russia has cruise missiles and "hypersonic systems," which he said, "so far there are none in the United States, but we have."

"Therefore, if we are talking about this disarming strike, then perhaps we should think about adopting the achievements of our American partners and their ideas for ensuring our security," Putin said.

"We're just thinking about it. No one was shy when talking about it out loud in previous times and years. This is the first."

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden made headlines for off-the-cuff remarks during a speech in which he warned that the world could be heading toward "Armageddon."

"He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming" in Ukraine , Biden said.

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy says more measures coming after decree banning religious organizations with links to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said measures to guarantee Ukraine’s “spiritual independence” will continue after Ukraine on December 2 banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia.
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news

Earlier this week, the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that freed convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and sent him back to Russia while also freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner and returning her to the United States after she spent nearly a year in Russian custody. While many were happy to Read more... The post Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy