Phillip Leroy Haynes 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Saint Joseph at his home. He was born January 5, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Lucille & Albert Haynes. He worked for the City of St. Joseph in the Street Maintenance Department. He loved talking on his C.B. radio, watching wrestling, westerns, and listening to football games, and spending time with his family. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Larry Crump and Kenny Haynes, and a sister, Nancy Haynes. Survivors include: children: Beth (James McCay) Herring St. Joseph, MO, Phillip (Jean) Haynes, Jr., Tasha Haynes, Buddy Haynes, Elaine McNamara, Joann Hawkins, and Alfred Moyer, brothers, Leroy Gross, Steven (Lori) Haynes, Mack (Sharon) Haynes, and Vernon Haynes, sisters, Beth (Brad) Costello, Lisa Haynes, and Eva Frump of Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Tucker & Joy Herring, Gregory Miller, Christopher, Stephanie, Alyssa & Ross White, and Maria and Kellian. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

