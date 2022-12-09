Read full article on original website
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
Missouri Football Coaches Association announces 8-man football All State teams
(MISSOURI) Missouri Football Coaches Association All-State Teams are out and here are the northwest Missouri area honorees for 8-man football. Offensive Player of the Year: Hayden Ecker (North Andrew) Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Chittum (North Andrew) Coach of the Year: Dwyane Williams (North Andrew) 1st Team Offense:. QB-...
Phillip Leroy Haynes
Phillip Leroy Haynes 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Saint Joseph at his home. He was born January 5, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Lucille & Albert Haynes. He worked for the City of St. Joseph in the Street Maintenance Department. He loved talking on his C.B. radio, watching wrestling, westerns, and listening to football games, and spending time with his family. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Larry Crump and Kenny Haynes, and a sister, Nancy Haynes. Survivors include: children: Beth (James McCay) Herring St. Joseph, MO, Phillip (Jean) Haynes, Jr., Tasha Haynes, Buddy Haynes, Elaine McNamara, Joann Hawkins, and Alfred Moyer, brothers, Leroy Gross, Steven (Lori) Haynes, Mack (Sharon) Haynes, and Vernon Haynes, sisters, Beth (Brad) Costello, Lisa Haynes, and Eva Frump of Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Tucker & Joy Herring, Gregory Miller, Christopher, Stephanie, Alyssa & Ross White, and Maria and Kellian. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Tina Marie Curnutt
Tina Marie Curnutt 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born June 22, 1965 in Downey, CA, daughter of the late Joyce and Robert Worley. She enjoyed taking care of cats. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Diane Clark. Survivors include: husband, Walter Alan Curnutt of the home, daughter, Brandi (Blake) Ray, brothers, James (Amber) Worley and Robert (Debbie) Worley Jr., sisters, Sherry Worley, Barbara (Jimmy) Wilson, and sister, Kathy Stains.
Gas price average falls below $3 per gallon
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri gas price average is under $3 per gallon. Drivers in Missouri are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country. "We went through 317 consecutive days with prices over $3 a gallon. We're now below that well below $3 a gallon, and we are actually cheaper right now than we were this time last year," says Don Redman with AAA Public Affairs.
Hundreds of families still need to be adopted
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of families in St. Joseph still needs to be adopted with just two weeks until Christmas. As of Saturday afternoon, the AFL-CIO's Adopt a Family program has 796 applicants, with 416 families still needing adoption. According to the organization, the families remaining are a variety of...
Electric companies planning for emergencies
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been just days since a targeted attack on a North Carolina power grid and electricity companies throughout the nation are on edge. Bill Brinton is the Director of Buchanan County Emergency Management and says St. Joseph has plans in place for emergencies such as this. "We...
