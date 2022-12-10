ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Suspect with fake gun locked out of Napa bank, arrested

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Employees of a bank in Napa on Thursday prevented a robbery by locking an interior door to keep out a man who entered the bank’s vestibule and briefly showed a gun that turned out to be fake, authorities said.

Francisco Carrillo, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, being under the influence of drugs and wanted on a felony warrant, according to the Napa Police Department.

Carrillo was on post-release community supervision at the time of his arrest, police said.

Police didn’t specify the bank where the attempted robbery occurred.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the vestibule just after 11 a.m. Thursday with an object that was briefly visible before he put it in a bag.

Bank staff suspected the object was a gun, locked the inner entryway and called authorities, according to police.

The suspect left when he couldn’t enter the bank. He was arrested nearby.

