Carissa Moore wins AAU James E. Sullivan Award

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on Thursday.

According to the organization’s website, the award honors a collegiate or Olympic athlete “whose athletic accomplishments are complemented by qualities of leadership, character and sportsmanship” and has been given annually since 1930.

Moore is a five-time World Surf League champion and won gold at the first-ever surfing competition held at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

The Punahou alumna is the first person from Hawaii to win the award.

Hauula native and Campebll alumna Jocelyn Alo was a fellow finalist for the award.

