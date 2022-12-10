ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls scorch Luka-less Mavericks

The Chicago Bulls had every reason to rout the Dallas Mavericks, which were without Luka Dončić and on the second leg of a brutal back-to-back, at the United Center Saturday night. And in refreshing fashion — by operating with pace, urgency, and by not playing with their food...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Caps extend season-best win streak to 4 games despite injuries

The Capitals activated Dmitry Orlov ahead of Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets and still managed to finish the day with more players on Injured Reserve than they had when it began. Darcy Kuemper and Alex Alexeyev landed on IR in two of several roster moves the Capitals (14-12-4)...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Jaxson Stauber soaking up emergency call-up to NHL

The Blackhawks have been decimated with injuries this season, and perhaps no position has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. Four goaltenders have appeared in NHL games for the Blackhawks through 26 games this season: Petr Mrazek, Arvid Soderblom, Alex Stalock and Dylan Wells. Jaxson Stauber nearly became the fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson on ankle injury, setback and returning to lineup

Six games into the 2022-23 season, Tyler Johnson suffered what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25. He got tangled up along the boards with Aleksander Barkov, needed assistance going to the locker room and was seen leaving the United Center with a walking boot on his left foot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week

The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. After starting goalie Darcy Kuemper went down with an...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Bad Defense, Buchnevich, Snuggerud, & More

The St. Louis Blues have done nothing in the last few weeks to prove their worth as a playoff contender. Things are not getting better, and the results are showing that. They haven’t won back-to-back games since their seven-game win streak that ended on Nov. 23. This team lacks...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks use inbounds play from Bulls 2015 playoffs

Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty has seen this movie already. The longtime NBA assistant coach was once the assistant to Jason Kidd during his four-season run as the Bucks' head coach from 2014-18. Back in the 2015 Bulls-Bucks playoff series, during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, it...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Could Use Barry Fraser Magic at Upcoming NHL Draft

The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft isn’t happening until June 28, 2023 in Nashville, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an important topic of conversation in Oil Country in early December. There was sad news on Dec. 4 when the Edmonton Oilers shared that former head of scouting Barry Fraser passed away at the age of 82 years old. Dec. 4 coincidentally was also the day that the projected first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, and his Regina Pats visited Rogers Place where he put up five points in an 8-2 Pats victory over the host Edmonton Oil Kings. Unfortunately, with the Oilers focused on making the playoffs and going far in the postseason in 2022-23, their chances of landing Bedard are nearly impossible.
NBC Sports Chicago

When do the Chicago Bears play next?

The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury

The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return. Following the final buzzer, head coach Billy Donovan confirmed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green questionable vs. Mavs with knee injury

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's injury report. Green confirmed that designation after the Bulls' morning shootaround, saying he is still not sure if he will suit up for the contest. Green has missed the Bulls' last...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bulls can build off offensive explosion vs. Mavs

Billy Donovan has said his preferred offensive formula for the Chicago Bulls is for them to have five to seven players in double figures and at least 25 assists. On a highlight-filled Saturday night at the United Center, seven Bulls scored in double figures and 11 of the 12 players who played recorded at least one of the 33 assists in a 144-115 dismantling of the sleepy Dallas Mavericks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sanborn has big opportunity during homestretch of Bears' season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eight months ago, it might have been hard to envision Jack Sanborn in this position. He had just gone undrafted out of Wisconsin and now faced an uphill battle to make the rebuilding Bears roster. A few weeks into training camp, Sanborn’s roster spot was all but secure. He had recorded two takeaways in the Bears’ preseason opener and cruised through cut-down day without breaking a sweat.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy