10 observations: Bulls scorch Luka-less Mavericks
The Chicago Bulls had every reason to rout the Dallas Mavericks, which were without Luka Dončić and on the second leg of a brutal back-to-back, at the United Center Saturday night. And in refreshing fashion — by operating with pace, urgency, and by not playing with their food...
NBC Sports
Caps extend season-best win streak to 4 games despite injuries
The Capitals activated Dmitry Orlov ahead of Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets and still managed to finish the day with more players on Injured Reserve than they had when it began. Darcy Kuemper and Alex Alexeyev landed on IR in two of several roster moves the Capitals (14-12-4)...
Hawks' Jaxson Stauber soaking up emergency call-up to NHL
The Blackhawks have been decimated with injuries this season, and perhaps no position has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. Four goaltenders have appeared in NHL games for the Blackhawks through 26 games this season: Petr Mrazek, Arvid Soderblom, Alex Stalock and Dylan Wells. Jaxson Stauber nearly became the fifth.
10 observations: Griffin breaks Bulls hearts at OT buzzer
The Chicago Bulls entered Atlanta Sunday night trying for their first three-game win streak of the season. It was a chance to continue momentum after home wins over the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks. Instead, they fell 123-122 in overtime to the Hawks in about as gut-wrenching a fashion as...
Johnson on ankle injury, setback and returning to lineup
Six games into the 2022-23 season, Tyler Johnson suffered what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25. He got tangled up along the boards with Aleksander Barkov, needed assistance going to the locker room and was seen leaving the United Center with a walking boot on his left foot.
NBC Sports
Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week
The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. After starting goalie Darcy Kuemper went down with an...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Bad Defense, Buchnevich, Snuggerud, & More
The St. Louis Blues have done nothing in the last few weeks to prove their worth as a playoff contender. Things are not getting better, and the results are showing that. They haven’t won back-to-back games since their seven-game win streak that ended on Nov. 23. This team lacks...
Hawks use inbounds play from Bulls 2015 playoffs
Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty has seen this movie already. The longtime NBA assistant coach was once the assistant to Jason Kidd during his four-season run as the Bucks' head coach from 2014-18. Back in the 2015 Bulls-Bucks playoff series, during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, it...
Tinordi receives 50-100 stitches after taking skate to jaw
Jarred Tinordi was a surprise addition to the Blackhawks lineup on Friday, returning earlier than expected from a hip injury that kept him out of the last five games. He stepped in for Caleb Jones, who was experiencing some muscle tightness in his hip after morning skate and was a late scratch.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Use Barry Fraser Magic at Upcoming NHL Draft
The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft isn’t happening until June 28, 2023 in Nashville, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an important topic of conversation in Oil Country in early December. There was sad news on Dec. 4 when the Edmonton Oilers shared that former head of scouting Barry Fraser passed away at the age of 82 years old. Dec. 4 coincidentally was also the day that the projected first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, and his Regina Pats visited Rogers Place where he put up five points in an 8-2 Pats victory over the host Edmonton Oil Kings. Unfortunately, with the Oilers focused on making the playoffs and going far in the postseason in 2022-23, their chances of landing Bedard are nearly impossible.
When do the Chicago Bears play next?
The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the...
Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury
The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return. Following the final buzzer, head coach Billy Donovan confirmed...
Javonte Green questionable vs. Mavs with knee injury
Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's injury report. Green confirmed that designation after the Bulls' morning shootaround, saying he is still not sure if he will suit up for the contest. Green has missed the Bulls' last...
How Bulls can build off offensive explosion vs. Mavs
Billy Donovan has said his preferred offensive formula for the Chicago Bulls is for them to have five to seven players in double figures and at least 25 assists. On a highlight-filled Saturday night at the United Center, seven Bulls scored in double figures and 11 of the 12 players who played recorded at least one of the 33 assists in a 144-115 dismantling of the sleepy Dallas Mavericks.
4 Hawks prospects named to Canada's 2023 World Junior roster
Team Canada announced its official roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and four Blackhawks prospects made the team: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski. Korchinski, who was drafted by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2022, is the headliner. He has 28...
Sanborn has big opportunity during homestretch of Bears' season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eight months ago, it might have been hard to envision Jack Sanborn in this position. He had just gone undrafted out of Wisconsin and now faced an uphill battle to make the rebuilding Bears roster. A few weeks into training camp, Sanborn’s roster spot was all but secure. He had recorded two takeaways in the Bears’ preseason opener and cruised through cut-down day without breaking a sweat.
